Two Killed, 13 Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck In Udaipur

Udaipur: Two people were killed, and 13 others were injured when the private bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the National Highway 48 (NH-48) near Peepli village under Rishabhdev police station in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night, in which the driver of the bus travelling from Gorakhpur to Surat also died, they added.

Rishabhdev police station house officer Hemant Ahari said preliminary investigations revealed the speeding bus rammed into the truck from the rear, and the collision was so severe that the front portion and the cabin of the bus were completely damaged. "The truck driver fled the scene after the accident with his vehicle, and a police team is looking for him. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway," he added.