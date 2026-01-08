Two Killed, 13 Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck In Udaipur
The bus driver is also among the deceased. Police said a large quantity of illegal liquor bottles, possibly being smuggled into Gujarat, has been seized.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Udaipur: Two people were killed, and 13 others were injured when the private bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck on the National Highway 48 (NH-48) near Peepli village under Rishabhdev police station in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Thursday.
The accident took place on Wednesday night, in which the driver of the bus travelling from Gorakhpur to Surat also died, they added.
Rishabhdev police station house officer Hemant Ahari said preliminary investigations revealed the speeding bus rammed into the truck from the rear, and the collision was so severe that the front portion and the cabin of the bus were completely damaged. "The truck driver fled the scene after the accident with his vehicle, and a police team is looking for him. A thorough investigation into the matter is underway," he added.
Upon receiving information about the incident, a team of personnel from Rishabhdev police station went to the spot for rescue operations. The injured passengers were admitted to various hospitals in Udaipur, while the bodies of the deceased have been sent to Rishabhdev mortuary for autopsy. Efforts are being made to ascertain their identity.
The damaged bus was removed from the road with a crane to restore traffic on the highway. Upon checking the luggage compartment of the bus, the police found a large quantity of illegal liquor kept in wooden boxes. It is suspected that the liquor was being smuggled into Gujarat under the guise of passenger transport. Following the seizure, a separate investigation has been launched into the booze smuggling network.
