Two Karnataka Youths Killed In Car Accident After Driver Dozes Off On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan
The mishap occurred under Laxmangarh police station limits while the group of five youths were traveling from Jaipur towards Delhi.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Alwar: Two youths from Karnataka died in a tragic accident after the driver of the car they were traveling in allegedly dozed off on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar. The accident occurred under Laxmangarh police station limits.
Laxmangarh police station officer Neki Ram said that information was received about a road accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday. Following the distress call, a team of police rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation.
According to the police officer, a total of five youths were traveling in the car at the time of the accident. One of the youths identified as Amar, 25 died on the spot while another youth whose identification was not immediately known also succumbed during treatment at a local hospital. One of the youths, Shiv Shankar has been injured in the mishap and is undergoing treatment.
Besides Amar and Shiv Shankar, the three other youths part of the group have been identified as Ashok, Ajay and Anil.
The body of one of the deceased youths Amar has been handed over to the family after post-mortem as per police.
Police Officer Neki Ram said that all the youths are residents of Karnataka. On June 20, the group went to Manali and later returned to Jaipur. The accident occurred while they were traveling from Jaipur to Delhi. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of the car dozed off after which the car went out of control and overturned.
According to the family members, Amar was preparing for UPSC. He said that Amar, Ashok, Shiv Shankar, Ajay and Anil were present in the car during the accident.
After the accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a crowd of people gathered at the spot. Local people informed the NHAI ambulance and patrolling team about the incident, after which they reached the spot and moved the vehicle aside with the help of a crane.
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