ETV Bharat / state

Two Karnataka Youths Killed In Car Accident After Driver Dozes Off On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan

Alwar: Two youths from Karnataka died in a tragic accident after the driver of the car they were traveling in allegedly dozed off on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar. The accident occurred under Laxmangarh police station limits.

Laxmangarh police station officer Neki Ram said that information was received about a road accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday. Following the distress call, a team of police rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation.

According to the police officer, a total of five youths were traveling in the car at the time of the accident. One of the youths identified as Amar, 25 died on the spot while another youth whose identification was not immediately known also succumbed during treatment at a local hospital. One of the youths, Shiv Shankar has been injured in the mishap and is undergoing treatment.

Besides Amar and Shiv Shankar, the three other youths part of the group have been identified as Ashok, Ajay and Anil.