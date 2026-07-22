ETV Bharat / state

Two Karnataka Youth Rescued From Chinese-Operated Scam Compound In Myanmar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Cyber Command, in close coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Embassy of India in Myanmar, has successfully secured the release of two Indian nationals from a Chinese-operated scam compound in Myanmar, officials said on Wednesday.

Both youths, who are residents of Karnataka, have been safely repatriated and recently reached their homes, they said. According to police, acting on specific information shared by a Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate, the Karnataka Cyber Command immediately took up the matter.

"Through seamless inter-agency coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and continuous engagement with Indian Embassy officials in Myanmar, the rescue was effected in record time," Pranab Mohanty, Director General of Police, Karnataka Cyber Command, said in a statement.

The operation underscores the effectiveness of real-time intelligence sharing and diplomatic-law enforcement coordination in protecting Indian citizens abroad, it said.