Two Karnataka Youth Killed In Horrific Hit-And-Run Accident In Kerala

By Parvees K

Ernakulam: Two young men from Karnataka lost their lives in a horrific hit-and-run accident on the MC Road near Thrikkalathoor Pallithazham here in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Muthuraju, 29, and Saravanan, 24, both of whom were working as JCB operators in the Pezhakkappilly Pallippady area. It is understood that the fatal incident occurred around 12:30 AM while the duo was traveling on their scooter, which was reportedly rammed by an unidentified vehicle.

According to preliminary findings by the police, the scooter was heading from the Muvattupuzha side when the collision took place. The impact was so severe that both riders were dashed to the road resulting in their on the spot death.

The vehicle responsible for the crash did not stop and sped away from the site, leaving the victims behind. While the late hour meant there were few witnesses, local residents who rushed to the spot upon hearing the deafening sound of the crash initiated immediate rescue efforts. They rushed the victims, who were found in a pool of blood, to a nearby hospital without delay. But doctors confirmed they had succumbed to their injuries prior to arrival.