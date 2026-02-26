Two Karnataka Youth Killed In Horrific Hit-And-Run Accident In Kerala
The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when a speeding lorry rammed the two-wheeler borne duo on the MC Road near Thrikkalathoor.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
By Parvees K
Ernakulam: Two young men from Karnataka lost their lives in a horrific hit-and-run accident on the MC Road near Thrikkalathoor Pallithazham here in the early hours of Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as Muthuraju, 29, and Saravanan, 24, both of whom were working as JCB operators in the Pezhakkappilly Pallippady area. It is understood that the fatal incident occurred around 12:30 AM while the duo was traveling on their scooter, which was reportedly rammed by an unidentified vehicle.
According to preliminary findings by the police, the scooter was heading from the Muvattupuzha side when the collision took place. The impact was so severe that both riders were dashed to the road resulting in their on the spot death.
The vehicle responsible for the crash did not stop and sped away from the site, leaving the victims behind. While the late hour meant there were few witnesses, local residents who rushed to the spot upon hearing the deafening sound of the crash initiated immediate rescue efforts. They rushed the victims, who were found in a pool of blood, to a nearby hospital without delay. But doctors confirmed they had succumbed to their injuries prior to arrival.
The Muvattupuzha police have launched an intensive investigation to track down the culprit and the vehicle involved in the crash. Speaking to ETV Bharat regarding the progress of the case, Muvattupuzha Police SHO Basil Thomas stated that the department is hopeful of identifying and locating the vehicle soon.
Forensic teams and police officials are meticulously examining the accident site for any debris or vehicular fragments that might provide a clue to identity the vehicle.
Given the timing of the accident, the investigation is heavily reliant on CCTV footage from the MC Road stretch and surrounding areas. The police are also scrutinizing the movement of heavy vehicles and freight lorries that passed through the route during the timeframe of the incident.
Following the completion of inquest proceedings, the bodies were shifted for post-mortem examinations. Efforts are currently underway by colleagues of the deceased and local authorities to complete the necessary legal formalities and transport the mortal remains back to their hometowns in Karnataka.
The tragic loss has sparked significant concern among local residents, who point out a worrying surge in road accidents in and around Muvattupuzha recently. The recurring fatalities on the MC Road have led to a growing demand for stricter traffic regulations and the implementation of advanced monitoring systems to curb overspeeding, especially during the night, to prevent such heart-wrenching tragedies in the future.
