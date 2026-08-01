ETV Bharat / state

Two Kanwariyas Killed As Iron Girder Falls On Them In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Haridwar: Two kanwariyas (Hindu pilgrim or devotee of Lord Shiva) carrying water of Ganga river from Uttarakhand's Haridwar were killed as a heavy iron girder placed under an under-construction flyover slipped and fell on them.

According to the police, at around 2:20 pm on Saturday, pilgrims returning from Haridwar with Ganga water were resting near the iron girders placed under the under-construction flyover in Baderi Rajputan village. "One of the pilgrims climbed onto the girder, causing it to slip and fall on those sitting below. Two pilgrims were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Roorkee where doctors declared them brought dead," said a police officer.

The deceased were identified as 21-year-old Tanuj, son of Mahesh Chandra, resident of Chhota Haridwar in Meerut and 22-year-old Krishna, son of Matru, resident of Shakurpur in Ghaziabad. Both pilgrims were returning to their destinations carrying Ganga water when they met with the accident. Police said the deceaseds' families have been informed of the incident.