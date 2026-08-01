Two Kanwariyas Killed As Iron Girder Falls On Them In Uttarakhand's Haridwar
The deceased were resting under an under-construction flyover at Baderi Rajputan village when the incident occurred, reports Sachin Kumar.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
Haridwar: Two kanwariyas (Hindu pilgrim or devotee of Lord Shiva) carrying water of Ganga river from Uttarakhand's Haridwar were killed as a heavy iron girder placed under an under-construction flyover slipped and fell on them.
According to the police, at around 2:20 pm on Saturday, pilgrims returning from Haridwar with Ganga water were resting near the iron girders placed under the under-construction flyover in Baderi Rajputan village. "One of the pilgrims climbed onto the girder, causing it to slip and fall on those sitting below. Two pilgrims were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Roorkee where doctors declared them brought dead," said a police officer.
The deceased were identified as 21-year-old Tanuj, son of Mahesh Chandra, resident of Chhota Haridwar in Meerut and 22-year-old Krishna, son of Matru, resident of Shakurpur in Ghaziabad. Both pilgrims were returning to their destinations carrying Ganga water when they met with the accident. Police said the deceaseds' families have been informed of the incident.
"Preliminary investigation reveals that a pilgrim climbed on an iron girder placed under the under-construction flyover, causing the girder to lose its balance and fall on the pilgrims sitting below. Both injured were immediately rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared them dead. Police have taken possession of the bodies and initiated postmortem procedure. They bodieshave been placed in the hospital mortuary. All aspects of the incident are being investigated, said Amarjeet Singh, Inspector-in-Charge of Bahadrabad police station
On Friday, four pilgrims had drowned in the Ganga in Haridwar. The deceased had gone to bathe in the Ganges Canal near the Jatwada Bridge in the Jwalapur police station area. As one of them began drowning, the others tried to save him but drowned too. The deceased were residents of Chadhigarh.
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