Two Judicial Officers Tie The Knot With Constitution As Witness On Constitution Day
Civil judge Hemant Mehra and trainee officer Kareena Kala held a no-dowry, no-extravagance wedding at the District Collector’s office, marking their commitment to constitutional values.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST
Kotputli–Behror: A simple yet striking wedding was held at the District Collector’s office in Kotputli-Behror, Rajasthan, on Constitution Day. Hemant Mehra from Gunta Shahpur village in Bansur and Kareena Kala from Hanumangarh, both judicial officers, chose to marry without dowry, without any lavish celebrations, and with the Constitution as their witness.
Hemant, currently serving as a civil judge in Chauth Ka Barwara (Sawai Madhopur), said the decision came from his belief that the Constitution is central to his life and work. Kareena, a trainee judicial officer, shared the same conviction. District Collector Priyanka Goswami and Additional District Collector Omprakash Saharan, along with both families, were present at the simple ceremony. Officials blessed the newlyweds and wished them a happy married life. These two young judges have set an example of anti-dowry and social simplicity that will inspire thousands.
Hemant, born in Gunta Shahpur, received his posting after the COVID period. He trained in Bansur in 2021, followed by postings in Jodhpur and later the Jaipur District and Sessions Court. His father is a retired teacher, his mother is a homemaker, and his elder brother is a farmer. Before joining the judiciary, Hemant practised law in Bansur.
Kareena, originally from Nohar in Hanumangarh, cleared the RJS exam and is currently undergoing training. Her father, M.P. Kala, is a retired principal, and her mother is a homemaker.