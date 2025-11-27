ETV Bharat / state

Two Judicial Officers Tie The Knot With Constitution As Witness On Constitution Day

Kotputli–Behror: A simple yet striking wedding was held at the District Collector’s office in Kotputli-Behror, Rajasthan, on Constitution Day. Hemant Mehra from Gunta Shahpur village in Bansur and Kareena Kala from Hanumangarh, both judicial officers, chose to marry without dowry, without any lavish celebrations, and with the Constitution as their witness.

Hemant, currently serving as a civil judge in Chauth Ka Barwara (Sawai Madhopur), said the decision came from his belief that the Constitution is central to his life and work. Kareena, a trainee judicial officer, shared the same conviction. District Collector Priyanka Goswami and Additional District Collector Omprakash Saharan, along with both families, were present at the simple ceremony. Officials blessed the newlyweds and wished them a happy married life. These two young judges have set an example of anti-dowry and social simplicity that will inspire thousands.