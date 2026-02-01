ETV Bharat / state

Two Jammu Kashmir Residents Arrested, 3 Others Detained While Collecting Donations In Rajasthan

Kota: Two Jammu and Kashmir residents have been arrested while three others have been detained by police over suspicious activities in Rajasthan's Kota, officials said on Sunday.

Bhimganj Mandi police station officer Ramkishan Godara said that three men, residents of Poonch district of J & K, were detained on Saturday while collecting donations for 'madrassas'(Islamic seminaries). The trio was staying in a guesthouse in the Bhimganj Mandi area.

“The questioning is not yet complete, so no conclusions have been reached. They are being questioned about their reasons for coming to Rajasthan to collect donations. The authenticity of their claims is also being verified in J&K, after which the complete picture will emerge,” he said.