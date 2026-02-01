Two Jammu Kashmir Residents Arrested, 3 Others Detained While Collecting Donations In Rajasthan
Police said that the five men hailing from Poonch district were staying in a guesthouse in the Bhimganj Mandi area of Kota.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
Kota: Two Jammu and Kashmir residents have been arrested while three others have been detained by police over suspicious activities in Rajasthan's Kota, officials said on Sunday.
Bhimganj Mandi police station officer Ramkishan Godara said that three men, residents of Poonch district of J & K, were detained on Saturday while collecting donations for 'madrassas'(Islamic seminaries). The trio was staying in a guesthouse in the Bhimganj Mandi area.
“The questioning is not yet complete, so no conclusions have been reached. They are being questioned about their reasons for coming to Rajasthan to collect donations. The authenticity of their claims is also being verified in J&K, after which the complete picture will emerge,” he said.
The detention of the trio comes days after two men, also hailing from Poonch, were arrested by the police on Jan 24. They were also staying at the same guesthouse in the Bhimganj Mandi area and were subsequently sent to jail.
Station officer Laiq Ahmed said that the arrested duo had arrived illegally to solicit donations. Ahmed said that both were arrested for “disturbing the peace”. They were also questioned by the Joint Interrogation Committee, he said.
“Documents of both individuals revealed that one person was authorized to collect donations only in Madhya Pradesh, but he was collecting donations in Kota, Rajasthan. The other person's documents showed that the madrasa for which he was collecting donations had closed down in 2025. Both individuals were named Farooq and were residents of Surankot in Poonch district,” he said.
