Two J&K Police Officers Arrested For Accepting Rs 15,000 Bribe
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested two police officers here for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
Srinagar: The anti-graft J&K Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested two police officers in Srinagar over demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 for closing a case.
The ACB said they received a written complaint alleging that sub inspector Karanjeet Singh, (an Investigating officer (IO) of Case FIR No. 65/2026) at Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh Srinagar through his accomplice Ravi Jee Bhat, sub inspector in the same police station had demanded illegal gratification from the complainant for closing the case as "Not Admitted" between the parties.
During investigation of the complaint, the ACB prima facie established the demand for illegal gratification, it said.
Subsequently, the anti-graft body filed a case (FIR No. 12/2026) under Section 7, Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 & Section 61(2) BNS at Police Station ACB in Srinagar.
"During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team caught the accused public servant namely Ravi Jee Bhat Srinagar red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 15000 on behalf of PSI Karanjeet Singh from the complainant," it said.
An amount of Rs 15,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused in the presence of independent witnesses. Later, Singh was also arrested. Further investigation is in progress, it added.
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