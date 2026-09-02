ETV Bharat / state

Two J&K Police Officers Arrested For Accepting Rs 15,000 Bribe

Srinagar: The anti-graft J&K Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested two police officers in Srinagar over demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15,000 for closing a case.

The ACB said they received a written complaint alleging that sub inspector Karanjeet Singh, (an Investigating officer (IO) of Case FIR No. 65/2026) at Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh Srinagar through his accomplice Ravi Jee Bhat, sub inspector in the same police station had demanded illegal gratification from the complainant for closing the case as "Not Admitted" between the parties.

During investigation of the complaint, the ACB prima facie established the demand for illegal gratification, it said.