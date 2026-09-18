ETV Bharat / state

Two Jammu Kashmir Labourers Killed In Ladakh Road Accident

Srinagar: Two labourers were killed and three others injured after loose soil collapsed during road construction work near Jingchan on the road leading to Ralakung village in Zanskar area of Ladakh, officials said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday when the labourers were working on the road project being executed under the Roads and Buildings Department in Zanskar. The sudden collapse of loose soil buried two workers under the debris.

A joint team of Ladakh Police, Tungri Rescue Team, CRPF and Indian Army launched a rescue operation, officials said. The two labourers were recovered from the debris after sustained efforts.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hamid (24) and Pawan Kumar (26), both Kishtwar natives.

The three injured labourers are Ghulam Mohd (35), Omar Wani and Muneeb Bashir, also from Kishtwar. They were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, where Bashir was said to be stable.