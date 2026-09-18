Two Jammu Kashmir Labourers Killed In Ladakh Road Accident
Two labourers from Kishtwar, Jammu Kashmir died and three were injured after loose soil collapsed during road construction work in Ladakh's Zanskar region.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Srinagar: Two labourers were killed and three others injured after loose soil collapsed during road construction work near Jingchan on the road leading to Ralakung village in Zanskar area of Ladakh, officials said on Friday.
The accident took place on Thursday when the labourers were working on the road project being executed under the Roads and Buildings Department in Zanskar. The sudden collapse of loose soil buried two workers under the debris.
A joint team of Ladakh Police, Tungri Rescue Team, CRPF and Indian Army launched a rescue operation, officials said. The two labourers were recovered from the debris after sustained efforts.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Hamid (24) and Pawan Kumar (26), both Kishtwar natives.
The three injured labourers are Ghulam Mohd (35), Omar Wani and Muneeb Bashir, also from Kishtwar. They were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, where Bashir was said to be stable.
Officials said the five labourers were working under a Jammu and Kashmir-based contractor engaged for the road construction project.
The accident came as Zanskar was hosting its annual festival, which has emerged as a major platform for promoting the region’s culture, local products and tourism.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena, who attended the Zanskar Festival on Tuesday, said thousands of tourists and visitors had participated in the event. He said local products were also being displayed and sold during the festival.
Saxena said the Zanskar Festival was included in Ladakh’s official tourism calendar for the first time this year after Zanskar became a district. He said efforts would be made to expand the festival in the coming years and develop it into an event that attracts visitors from across India and abroad.
“Zanskar is a very beautiful valley,” Saxena told reporters, pointing to its mountains, valleys and lakes. He said the region had significant tourism potential and needed greater exposure.
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