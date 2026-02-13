ETV Bharat / state

Two Ivory Pieces Go Missing From Military Station In Thiruvananthapuram, 17 Held

Thiruvananthapuram: Two ivory pieces worth over Rs 2 crore went missing from a military station at Pangod here, and police have launched an investigation into the incident, officials said on Friday.

The Poojappura police registered a case and took 17 people into custody, they said. As per the FIR registered based on a complaint by an officer of the Indian Army’s Madras Regiment, the two ivory worth Rs 2 crore, kept at the officers’ mess, were found stolen.

The FIR said that a DJ party took place between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and it is suspected that someone who arrived for the event was involved in the theft. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for house trespass and theft of government property.