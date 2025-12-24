ETV Bharat / state

Two ITBP Personnel Killed As Ambulance Hits Parked Truck in Foggy Conditions On Gwalior Highway

Gwalior: An ambulance carrying ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel from Shivpuri to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh rammed into the back of a truck parked on the highway, killing two people. Besides, four others were also injured in the incident.

The incident occurred on the Ghati Gaon highway in the Ghati Gaon police station area. After the accident, police personnel rushed to the spot and pulled the injured personnel out of the ambulance and rushed them to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, five ITBP personnel were traveling to Gwalior in an ambulance for medical treatment. The wife of one of the constables was also traveling with them. An ITBP paramedic constable was also in the ambulance.

As the ambulance reached near the Ghati Gaon forest outpost in the Ghati Gaon police station area, it crashed into a truck parked on the highway.