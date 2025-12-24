Two ITBP Personnel Killed As Ambulance Hits Parked Truck in Foggy Conditions On Gwalior Highway
Police said five ITBP personnel were traveling to Gwalior in ambulance for medical treatment when the accident occured.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 10:07 PM IST
Gwalior: An ambulance carrying ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel from Shivpuri to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh rammed into the back of a truck parked on the highway, killing two people. Besides, four others were also injured in the incident.
The incident occurred on the Ghati Gaon highway in the Ghati Gaon police station area. After the accident, police personnel rushed to the spot and pulled the injured personnel out of the ambulance and rushed them to the hospital for treatment.
According to police, five ITBP personnel were traveling to Gwalior in an ambulance for medical treatment. The wife of one of the constables was also traveling with them. An ITBP paramedic constable was also in the ambulance.
As the ambulance reached near the Ghati Gaon forest outpost in the Ghati Gaon police station area, it crashed into a truck parked on the highway.
Constable Raju Valmiki died on the spot in the accident. His wife, Savita, along with paramedic constable Manoj Sharma, Ramkishore Kushwaha, Vimal Khangar, and Dinesh Jatav were injured. One paramedical staff member died during the treatment.
A family member of the deceased constable, Raju Valmiki, said, " Husband and wife were on their way to Jayarogya Hospital for treatment, when they met with an accident. Another Constable Manoj Sharma, a member of the paramedical staff who was also in the ambulance, also died during treatment.”
The dense fog on the highway is believed to have created problems for the driver who might have faced difficulty during the journey. Gwalior ASP Suman Gurjar said,” The truck has been seized, and a case has been registered against the truck driver for negligently parking the truck. The truck driver is currently absconding, and efforts are being made to arrest him."