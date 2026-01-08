ETV Bharat / state

Two Including YSRCP Worker Held For Bid To Defame Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala

The accused in police custody ( X@tirupatipolice )

Tirupati: Police on Wednesday arrested a worker of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the photographer of a vernacular news daily for allegedly trying to tarnish the sanctity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala and the state government. Police said, the accused are YSRCP worker Allapaka Koti and Sakshi photographer Mohan Krishna who were arrested and later granted bail by a court. They are accused of hatching a conspiracy to defame the shrine with false propaganda on social media on January 4. The accused had alleged that liquor was being supplied and consumed at Tirumala. Police said investigation into the allegations revealed that the accused had brought empty liquor bottles from Tirupati, transported them to Tirumala and dumped them in the bushes. They then clicked photos and recorded videos of the bottles, and then spread a false propaganda on social media. Tirumala Two Town Circle Officer Sriramudu said the accused had alleged a security lapse at Tirumala in a bid to tarnish the image of the shrine and the state government.