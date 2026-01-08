Two Including YSRCP Worker Held For Bid To Defame Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala
The accused had deliberately thrown liquor bottles in a bush in Tirumala and spread false propaganda on social media on security lapse at the shrine.
Tirupati: Police on Wednesday arrested a worker of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the photographer of a vernacular news daily for allegedly trying to tarnish the sanctity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala and the state government.
Police said, the accused are YSRCP worker Allapaka Koti and Sakshi photographer Mohan Krishna who were arrested and later granted bail by a court. They are accused of hatching a conspiracy to defame the shrine with false propaganda on social media on January 4. The accused had alleged that liquor was being supplied and consumed at Tirumala.
Police said investigation into the allegations revealed that the accused had brought empty liquor bottles from Tirupati, transported them to Tirumala and dumped them in the bushes. They then clicked photos and recorded videos of the bottles, and then spread a false propaganda on social media. Tirumala Two Town Circle Officer Sriramudu said the accused had alleged a security lapse at Tirumala in a bid to tarnish the image of the shrine and the state government.
Tirupati Police foil conspiracy to defame the sanctity of Tirumala, two accused arrested.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 8, 2026
During police investigation, it was revealed that Allapaka Koti, an activist of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Tirupati, conspired with others with the intention of targeting the… pic.twitter.com/wRpWfGQHXY
“YSRCP worker Allapaka Koti, as part of a pre-planned conspiracy, took empty liquor bottles from Tirupati and dumped them near the bushes outside the compound wall of Kaustubham guesthouse in Balaji Colony area of Tirumala. On January 4, he went to Tirumala and informed YSRCP social media activist Naveen about the liquor bottles. Naveen then informed Sakshi photographer Mohan Krishna, who sent his colleagues Giri, Prasad, and Mukesh to the spot and had them record videos. They then made the visuals go viral on social media and started a smear campaign against the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams," said Sriramudu.
The CI said two mobile phones, a Swift Dzire car, and a laptop were seized from the accused. "The mobile phones have been sent to a forensic lab," he said.
Sriramudu said Mohan Krishna deliberately hid his mobile phone and claimed it was lost. But police managed to find the device which will be scanned at a laboratory. "We uncovered the conspiracy by analyzing CCTV footage, vehicle movement, and FASTag data. We have intensified the investigation to determine who else is involved in this conspiracy," he said.
Sriramudu said the third accused, Naveen, is absconding and special teams have been formed to apprehend him. "The accused were produced before the Second Additional Municipal Court which rejected police's request for remand and granted them bail on a personal bond of Rs 10,000," he said.
