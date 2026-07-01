ETV Bharat / state

Woman Among Two Held With Rs 70 Lakh Worth Of Opium In Haryana's Fatehabad; Media Stickers On Car Under Probe

Fatehabad: Haryana Police have arrested two alleged drug traffickers, including a woman, after seizing 13.06 kg of opium worth Rs 70 lakh from a luxury car in Fatehabad district. The accused were allegedly transporting the contraband from Madhya Pradesh for distribution in Haryana and Punjab.

According to Fatehabad Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Divyanshi Singla, a CIA Ratia team was conducting surveillance and patrolling near the Dhangar bridge on National Highway-9 as part of an anti-narcotics operation when it received specific intelligence inputs.

The information was about Ishwar Lal, a resident of Barlai village in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, and Sona Prajapati, a resident of Baijalpur in Raisen district, that they were carrying a large quantity of opium into Haryana.