Woman Among Two Held With Rs 70 Lakh Worth Of Opium In Haryana's Fatehabad; Media Stickers On Car Under Probe
Police set up a checkpoint near the Dhangar bridge and intercepted a Honda City car matching the description provided by the informer.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Fatehabad: Haryana Police have arrested two alleged drug traffickers, including a woman, after seizing 13.06 kg of opium worth Rs 70 lakh from a luxury car in Fatehabad district. The accused were allegedly transporting the contraband from Madhya Pradesh for distribution in Haryana and Punjab.
According to Fatehabad Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Divyanshi Singla, a CIA Ratia team was conducting surveillance and patrolling near the Dhangar bridge on National Highway-9 as part of an anti-narcotics operation when it received specific intelligence inputs.
The information was about Ishwar Lal, a resident of Barlai village in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, and Sona Prajapati, a resident of Baijalpur in Raisen district, that they were carrying a large quantity of opium into Haryana.
Police set up a checkpoint near the Dhangar bridge and intercepted a Honda City car matching the description provided by the informer. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery.
The police seized the car used in the smuggling operation and arrested both accused on the spot. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify other links in the alleged drug trafficking network.
During the operation, investigators also found that the car bore stickers of a media organisation on both the front and rear windshields. Preliminary findings suggest the stickers may have been used to avoid suspicion and facilitate easier movement through police checks.
Read More:
- Drugs Smuggling Threat In NE States High Due To Increased Opium Cultivation In Myanmar: Report
- India's Battle Against Drugs | Tea, Spice And Addiction: Jharkhand’s Poppy Husk Trade Fuels North India's Drug Pipeline
- Haryana ASI Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Opium From Police Seizure, Dismissed From Service