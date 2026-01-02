ETV Bharat / state

Obscene Online Posts Against Actor Darshan Wife Vijayalakshmi: Two Including Software Engineer Held

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police have arrested two persons for allegedly making obscene and derogatory comments against Vijayalakshmi, the wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, on social media.

Auto driver Chandrashekhar (45), a resident of Chikkabanavara, and software engineer Nithin (31) from Davanagere, were arrested for the act.

Earlier, Vijayalakshmi alleged that obscene comments and posts were being made against her and family members on social media. In this regard, she went to the Bangalore City Police Commissioner's office and filed a complaint seeking action against people using about 18 social media accounts. Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station and an investigation was initiated.