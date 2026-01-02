Obscene Online Posts Against Actor Darshan Wife Vijayalakshmi: Two Including Software Engineer Held
Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police have arrested two persons for allegedly making obscene and derogatory comments against Vijayalakshmi, the wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, on social media.
Auto driver Chandrashekhar (45), a resident of Chikkabanavara, and software engineer Nithin (31) from Davanagere, were arrested for the act.
Earlier, Vijayalakshmi alleged that obscene comments and posts were being made against her and family members on social media. In this regard, she went to the Bangalore City Police Commissioner's office and filed a complaint seeking action against people using about 18 social media accounts. Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station and an investigation was initiated.
Vijayalakshmi had recently expressed her dissatisfaction through her Instagram account that the police had not taken appropriate action despite filing a complaint. Just two days ago, she had also visited the city police commissioner's office and met the investigating officers and the police commissioner of the case and held discussions.
Vijayalakshmi, who also participated in the 'Devil' movie event organised in Davanagere, had said, "As Darshan said, no matter what anyone says, fans should not worry." "Some people are talking about Darshan and his fans when he is not around. Fans should remain peaceful and not get agitated for any reason," Vijayalakshmi had appealed to Darshan fans a few days ago.