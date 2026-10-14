ETV Bharat / state

Father Among Two Arrested For 'Honour Killing' Of Teenage Girl In Uttar Pradesh

The police with the arrested accused in Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Auraiya: Twenty-three days after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found buried in a forest in Bela police station area of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh, police claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of her father, Chandra Prakash, and her cousin, Deepak, on murder charges.

Police said that Chandra Prakash, a resident of Kapurpura village in Kannauj, allegedly strangled his daughter, Shivani, to death and buried her body in the forest with the help of Deepak.

During interrogation, Chandra Prakash allegedly admitted that he was furious at his daughter for having an affair with a youth and often remaining missing from home at night without informing anyone, which had become a source of social embarrassment for him. Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Bharti said the girl's body was found buried in the forest near Dalppur village on September 20. After recovering the body, police initiated efforts to identify the deceased.