Father Among Two Arrested For 'Honour Killing' Of Teenage Girl In Uttar Pradesh
The body of the 17-year-old victim was found buried in a forest in Bela police station area of Auraiya district on September 20.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Auraiya: Twenty-three days after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found buried in a forest in Bela police station area of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh, police claimed to have solved the case with the arrest of her father, Chandra Prakash, and her cousin, Deepak, on murder charges.
Police said that Chandra Prakash, a resident of Kapurpura village in Kannauj, allegedly strangled his daughter, Shivani, to death and buried her body in the forest with the help of Deepak.
During interrogation, Chandra Prakash allegedly admitted that he was furious at his daughter for having an affair with a youth and often remaining missing from home at night without informing anyone, which had become a source of social embarrassment for him.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Bharti said the girl's body was found buried in the forest near Dalppur village on September 20. After recovering the body, police initiated efforts to identify the deceased.
The SP said that following an investigation spanning 23 days, the police zeroed in on and arrested the accused individuals with the help of CCTV footage and information received from different sources.
The police investigation revealed that Shivani was murdered on September 20. Her brother, Rajat, has identified the body as that of his sister. Based on a formal complaint filed by Rajat, the police have registered a murder case and further investigation is continuing.
Also Read:
MP Honour Killing: Man Arrested For Strangling Daughter, Uncle Remains At Large In Gwalior