Two Including A Home Guard Arrested For 'North Indian' Youth's Murder In Coimbatore

Coimbatore: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including a Home Guard from Karumbukkadai area, in connection with the murder of a North Indian youth in Coimbatore.

The victim Suraj (23), a resident of Kolkata, was working at a Chinese restaurant in Karumbukkadai area of the city.

As per officials, on Tuesday night (December 30), after finishing his work, Suraj was walking along the road in Pullukadu, when accused Basith, who works as Home Guard, and his friend Prakash, an auto-rickshaw driver, intercepted him.

Police said the accused duo questioned Suraj in an aggressive manner and used abusive words. The altercation soon turned violent as the accused allegedly pushed Suraj, who then lost his balance and fell unconscious after sustaining a head injury.

A few passersby informed B1 Periya Kadai Veethi police that the accused stopped Suraj and asked him, "You are from North India, how dare you talk to us?" They then allegedly used abusive language and pushed him to the ground. Suraj, who lost his balance and fell, sustained severe head injury and fell unconscious, locals informed.