Two IIT(ISM) Dhanbad Researchers Selected For Japan Fellowship To Tackle Cholera, Waste Management Through AI
Researchers from IIT(ISM) Dhanbad will travel to Japan to participate in research programmes focusing on cholera prevention and robotics for material identification, reports Narendra Nishad.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Dhanbad: From using mathematical modelling to prevent infectious diseases to teaching robots to identify objects through Artificial Intelligence (AI) for waste segregation, are unique projects for which two research scholars from the Department of Mathematics and Computing at IIT(ISM) Dhanbad have selected for the prestigious JST-LOTUS Fellowship 2026.
The selection has paved their way to conduct collaborative research in Japan's Kyushu University and Osaka University.
Dheeraj Kumar Srivastava will use mathematical modelling to understand the spread of infectious diseases like cholera and develop better prevention strategies while Biswajit Bera will leverage AI to teach robots how to identify the materials from which objects are made. From healthcare to waste management, these research projects hold significant potential for the future, the scholars said.
Mathematical Modelling for Cholera Prevention
Under the guidance of Professor RK Upadhyay, Dheeraj, a third-year PhD scholar at IIT(ISM) Dhanbad, is working on the mathematical modelling of infectious diseases. During the one-year research programme at Japan's Kyushu University, his focus will be on understanding the spread of diseases like cholera and the role of human behaviour in controlling those.
According to Dheeraj, developing medicines or vaccines alone is not enough to control a disease. It is equally important to understand the level of public awareness regarding vaccination, the use of clean water, and the adoption of hygienic practices.
"These factors can be analysed using mathematical models and available data. This study could provide insights into how a well-coordinated approach—integrating government policies, vaccination efforts, public awareness, and resource allocation—can effectively contribute to disease prevention," he explained.
Robots to Identify Material Composition of Objects
Biswajit focuses on AI and computer vision. His objective is to enable robots to identify not only the external appearance of various objects but also the materials from which they are made. The research utilises data gathered from various sources, including RGB cameras, thermal cameras, near-infrared sensors, and polarisation imaging.
Biswajit said that the data collected through these means will be used to develop an AI model capable of identifying the material composition of objects. Advanced computing facilities available in Japan will be employed to train the model and enhance its accuracy. He will conduct his research at Osaka University in Japan.
According to Biswajit, the application of this technology extends beyond robotics; it could also prove instrumental in segregating waste generated by households and industries. By identifying different types of plastic, paper, cardboard, glass, and organic waste, it becomes easier to route these materials to the appropriate recycling processes, he added.
"A robot capable of identifying materials could also be highly useful in industrial and domestic settings, helping machines determine the most suitable methods for handling various objects. However, translating these possibilities into practical applications will require rigorous testing of the AI model’s accuracy and its performance under real-world conditions," he explained.
Knowledge Exchange Between India and Japan
For both research scholars, the opportunity to conduct research in Japan goes beyond merely learning new technologies, serving as a valuable chance to collaborate with international experts and gain insight into innovative research methodologies.
"Methods and experiences gained in Japan can be integrated into research activities at IIT(ISM) Dhanbad and will benefit other researchers as well," Dheeraj said.