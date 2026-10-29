ETV Bharat / state

Two IIT(ISM) Dhanbad Researchers Selected For Japan Fellowship To Tackle Cholera, Waste Management Through AI

IIT(ISM) Dhanbad research scholars, Dheeraj Kumar Srivastava and Biswajit Bera ( ETV Bharat )

Dhanbad: From using mathematical modelling to prevent infectious diseases to teaching robots to identify objects through Artificial Intelligence (AI) for waste segregation, are unique projects for which two research scholars from the Department of Mathematics and Computing at IIT(ISM) Dhanbad have selected for the prestigious JST-LOTUS Fellowship 2026.

The selection has paved their way to conduct collaborative research in Japan's Kyushu University and Osaka University.

Dheeraj Kumar Srivastava will use mathematical modelling to understand the spread of infectious diseases like cholera and develop better prevention strategies while Biswajit Bera will leverage AI to teach robots how to identify the materials from which objects are made. From healthcare to waste management, these research projects hold significant potential for the future, the scholars said. Mathematical Modelling for Cholera Prevention Dheeraj Kumar Srivastava (ETV Bharat) Under the guidance of Professor RK Upadhyay, Dheeraj, a third-year PhD scholar at IIT(ISM) Dhanbad, is working on the mathematical modelling of infectious diseases. During the one-year research programme at Japan's Kyushu University, his focus will be on understanding the spread of diseases like cholera and the role of human behaviour in controlling those. According to Dheeraj, developing medicines or vaccines alone is not enough to control a disease. It is equally important to understand the level of public awareness regarding vaccination, the use of clean water, and the adoption of hygienic practices. "These factors can be analysed using mathematical models and available data. This study could provide insights into how a well-coordinated approach—integrating government policies, vaccination efforts, public awareness, and resource allocation—can effectively contribute to disease prevention," he explained. Robots to Identify Material Composition of Objects Biswajit Bera (ETV Bharat)