ETV Bharat / state

Two Hyderabad Men Die After Injecting Surgical Anaesthetic Drug

Hyderabad: Two young men who allegedly injected themselves with an anaesthetic drug died in an auto-rickshaw in the early hours of Wednesday in the Chandrayangutta police station limits of Hyderabad. The deceased persons are identified as Jahangir and Irfan.

The incident came to light when locals spotted the bodies in the vehicle parked under a flyover near the Jamamasjid Farooq-E-Azam at Bangarumaisamma Chowrastha and alerted the police.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A. Sudhakar and Circle Inspector (CI) R. Gopi, Irfan Khan (23), an auto driver from Riyasat Nagar, had dinner at a local hotel on Tuesday night with his friend Saif Bin Akram (21). After dropping a passenger in the Vattepally area in the city, they met another auto driver, Jahangir Khan of Pahadi Shareef, and his friend Kalyan.

The deceased persons are identified as Jahangir and Irfan. (Eenadu)

The Police stated that the four men then drove to the flyover opposite the mosque, where, sometime after 1 a.m., Jahangir allegedly produced an injection drug said to be used as an anaesthetic during surgeries and suggested they use it "for relaxation".