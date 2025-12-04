Two Hyderabad Men Die After Injecting Surgical Anaesthetic Drug
Police officials stated that forensic analysis and post-mortem reports will help establish the exact cause of death.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two young men who allegedly injected themselves with an anaesthetic drug died in an auto-rickshaw in the early hours of Wednesday in the Chandrayangutta police station limits of Hyderabad. The deceased persons are identified as Jahangir and Irfan.
The incident came to light when locals spotted the bodies in the vehicle parked under a flyover near the Jamamasjid Farooq-E-Azam at Bangarumaisamma Chowrastha and alerted the police.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A. Sudhakar and Circle Inspector (CI) R. Gopi, Irfan Khan (23), an auto driver from Riyasat Nagar, had dinner at a local hotel on Tuesday night with his friend Saif Bin Akram (21). After dropping a passenger in the Vattepally area in the city, they met another auto driver, Jahangir Khan of Pahadi Shareef, and his friend Kalyan.
The Police stated that the four men then drove to the flyover opposite the mosque, where, sometime after 1 a.m., Jahangir allegedly produced an injection drug said to be used as an anaesthetic during surgeries and suggested they use it "for relaxation".
Police said Jahangir, Irfan and Saif injected themselves with the drug while Kalyan stood by. Saif, who remained outside the auto, collapsed briefly on the road but later regained consciousness, while Jahangir and Irfan fell unconscious in the back seat of the vehicle. Kalyan is said to have given water to Jahangir before leaving. After some time, Saif tried to wake the two men in the auto; assuming they were sleeping when they did not respond, he also left the spot.
On Wednesday morning, residents noticed the two unresponsive men in the parked auto and informed the police.
Officers shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital mortuary and recovered the injection vial and three syringes from bushes under the flyover. I
Police said preliminary inquiry showed that Jahangir had earlier consumed ganja in the Pahadisharif area. Police have detained Saif Bin Akram and Kalyan for questioning to ascertain the sequence of events and the source of the drug.
"We are probing from the angle of where Jahangir Khan procured the injection medicine and whether anyone else is involved," the CI said, adding that forensic analysis and post-mortem reports will help establish the exact cause of death.
