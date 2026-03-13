ETV Bharat / state

Two HPCL Officials Shot Dead By Sacked Employee Inside Uttar Pradesh Ethanol Plant

Badaun: Two senior officials of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) were shot dead after a former employee allegedly opened fire inside the company’s ethanol plant in Badaun, police said on Thursday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh, the accused, Ajay Pratap Singh, also known as Ramu, shot dead general manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta. When Assistant General Manager Harshit Mishra tried to intervene, the attacker fired at him as well and killed Mishra.

Police said Ajay Pratap, a former outsourced employee who had been dismissed from the plant, forcibly entered a meeting at the facility and opened indiscriminate fire. Both officials sustained gunshot wounds and later died.

The accused is a resident of Senjani village, where the biogas and ethanol plant is located. Police said he was previously known for creating disturbances at the plant, which ultimately led to his termination.

On February 4, 2026, Gupta lodged an FIR at Musajhag Police Station, stating that his life was under threat from the accused. In the complaint, Gupta had clearly mentioned that if any harm came to him, Ajay Pratap should be held responsible.

The HPCL biogas and ethanol plant in the Dataganj area was established to drive regional development and create employment. The facility was inaugurated by Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.