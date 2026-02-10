ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed in Two Separate Road Accidents in Rajasthan; One More Dies in Chittorgarh Crash

Sri Ganganagar/Chittorgarh: Two tragic road accidents in Rajasthan on Monday left five people dead, including three women from the same family.

In Sri Ganganagar’s Raisinghnagar area, four people lost their lives in two separate incidents. In the first accident on National Highway-911, a speeding Rajasthan Roadways bus collided with a scooter near the 41 NP bus stand. According to DSP Madanlal Jeth, Sumam, daughter of Jeet Singh of Chak 40 NP, her sister-in-law Reshma, who was pregnant, and her niece Pinki were travelling on the scooter towards Raisinghnagar when the bus from the Bikaner depot hit them while they were taking a turn.

The bus dragged the scooter and the women for nearly 50 to 100 feet. Suman and Pinki died on the spot, while Reshma, who was critically injured, was rushed to the government hospital in Raisinghnagar and later referred to Sri Ganganagar. She succumbed to her injuries on the way.