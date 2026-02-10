Four Killed in Two Separate Road Accidents in Rajasthan; One More Dies in Chittorgarh Crash
Two tragic road accidents in Rajasthan on Monday left five people dead, including three women from the same family.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 1:25 AM IST
Sri Ganganagar/Chittorgarh: Two tragic road accidents in Rajasthan on Monday left five people dead, including three women from the same family.
In Sri Ganganagar’s Raisinghnagar area, four people lost their lives in two separate incidents. In the first accident on National Highway-911, a speeding Rajasthan Roadways bus collided with a scooter near the 41 NP bus stand. According to DSP Madanlal Jeth, Sumam, daughter of Jeet Singh of Chak 40 NP, her sister-in-law Reshma, who was pregnant, and her niece Pinki were travelling on the scooter towards Raisinghnagar when the bus from the Bikaner depot hit them while they were taking a turn.
The bus dragged the scooter and the women for nearly 50 to 100 feet. Suman and Pinki died on the spot, while Reshma, who was critically injured, was rushed to the government hospital in Raisinghnagar and later referred to Sri Ganganagar. She succumbed to her injuries on the way.
In another incident the same day, a head-on collision between two motorcycles at Khichiya Mor in Raisinghnagar claimed the life of one rider on the spot. Police and administrative officials reached the sites after receiving information about the accidents. DSP Jeth said the Roadways bus has been seized and legal action is being initiated against the driver. Investigations are underway in both cases about speed, overtaking and other possible factors.
Meanwhile, in Chittorgarh district’s Begun subdivision, a speeding car lost control and crashed into a tree on the Joganiya Mata–Menal Road on Monday afternoon. The car was completely damaged in the accident. Ramavatar Sukhwal, a resident of Akodia in Ajmer district, died on the spot, while his companion Nikhil Prajapat was seriously injured and referred from Begun hospital to Chittorgarh for treatment.
During the investigation, police recovered more than 45 kilograms of illegal doda chura from the car. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and a probe into possible drug trafficking has been launched. CI Kamal Chand Meena said further investigation is underway.
