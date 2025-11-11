ETV Bharat / state

Two History-Sheeters Killed In Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad

The team of police that was part of the encounter ( ETV Bharat )

Meerut/Moradabad: In a joint operation conducted late Monday night by Meerut's Special Task Force (STF) Field Unit and Moradabad Police, two wanted criminals, Asif and Dinu, were killed.

A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for Asif alias Tiddha, while Dinu carried a reward of Rs 50,000. Tiddha had 65 cases registered against him, while Dinu had 25 cases registered against him in different police stations. The encounter took place late Monday night in the Bhojpur police station area of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Providing further details of the encounter, Moradabad SSP Satpal Antil stated that during the exchange of fire, a bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of the Meerut STF ASP, narrowly saving his life. Following the incident, police recovered a car, a 30-bore carbine, three 32-bore pistols, and a large quantity of live ammunition from the spot.

Asif, from Ghaziabad, entered crime at a young age after studying till Class 8. He was listed as a history-sheeter in 2013 at Brahmpuri police station in Meerut. Since then, he has faced serious charges of murder, robbery, dacoity, abduction, extortion, assault, and illegal land grabbing.

Over 65 cases were registered against him across several regions. His associate Dinu also had cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, and the Gangster Act registered.