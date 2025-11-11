Two History-Sheeters Killed In Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad
Asif, with a Rs 1 lakh reward, and Dinu, with a Rs 50,000 reward, were both killed, and the STF officer narrowly escaped unhurt.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 11:57 AM IST
Meerut/Moradabad: In a joint operation conducted late Monday night by Meerut's Special Task Force (STF) Field Unit and Moradabad Police, two wanted criminals, Asif and Dinu, were killed.
A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for Asif alias Tiddha, while Dinu carried a reward of Rs 50,000. Tiddha had 65 cases registered against him, while Dinu had 25 cases registered against him in different police stations. The encounter took place late Monday night in the Bhojpur police station area of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Providing further details of the encounter, Moradabad SSP Satpal Antil stated that during the exchange of fire, a bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of the Meerut STF ASP, narrowly saving his life. Following the incident, police recovered a car, a 30-bore carbine, three 32-bore pistols, and a large quantity of live ammunition from the spot.
Asif, from Ghaziabad, entered crime at a young age after studying till Class 8. He was listed as a history-sheeter in 2013 at Brahmpuri police station in Meerut. Since then, he has faced serious charges of murder, robbery, dacoity, abduction, extortion, assault, and illegal land grabbing.
Over 65 cases were registered against him across several regions. His associate Dinu also had cases of murder, robbery, dacoity, extortion, and the Gangster Act registered.
Based on intelligence inputs, STF ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh stated that several cases were registered against the notorious criminal Asif in various districts of western UP. During the late-night encounter with police on Monday, Asif and Dinu, who used to commit crimes together, were both injured. Afterwards, they were taken to the district hospital, where they were declared dead.
Moreover, STF officials confirmed that the action was taken based on long-term surveillance and intelligence.
Criminal History Of Dinu
Dinu, a resident of Khivai, Sarurpur, Meerut, was a history-sheeter with 25 cases. He was involved in attempted murder, robbery, dacoity, Arms Act, Gangster Act, and NDPS Act violations. He was also accused in a sensational 2020 case in Ratanpuri, Muzaffarnagar.
Major Cases Against Asif
- On March 13, 2020, in Husainabad Banwara village, Ratanpuri, Muzaffarnagar, he forcibly entered the house of Abdul Bahav, looted valuables, abducted Abdul and his brother Ismail, and later killed Abdul Bahav. The victim’s wedding was scheduled two days later.
- On January 9, 2022, he entered the house of Sarita, wife of Ravi Gupta, in Aligarh and held the family hostage at gunpoint, looting jewellery and cash worth around Rs 10 lakh.
- In 2013, in Chandibagh, Panipat (Haryana), he and his associates committed a Rs 40 lakh armed dacoity, for which he was sentenced to seven years in jail. He was released in 2021 and returned to crime.
- In 2014, he looted cash, gold, silver, and a licensed revolver after holding the family of Rahul Goyal of Pilkhuwa, Hapur, at gunpoint.
- On September 27, 2025, he demanded Rs 1 crore extortion from Moradabad property dealer Haji Zafar. When Zafar refused, his house was fired upon. Cash and belongings were looted. After this case, a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for him.
