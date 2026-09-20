Two Held With Large Quantities Of Codeine-Based Cough Syrup In Odisha's Sambalpur
The accused were apprehended during a vehicle check drive conducted by Rengali police on Sunday morning, reports Badshah Jusman Kumar Rana.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Sambalpur: Police in Odisha's Sambalpur arrested two drug smugglers and seized a large quantity of codeine-based syrup and a weapon from them in Rengali on Sunday morning.
Late on Saturday night, while on patrol, personnel of Rengali police received specific information that a large quantity of codeine-based cough syrup was being smuggled from Cuttack to Katarbaga-Thelkoloi area via the Jangala forest road. Acting on the information, a police team set up a checkpoint and began vehicle inspection on Jangala-Pandloi road.
At 6:15 am on Sunday, the team intercepted a car (registration no OD-15-H-1432) approaching from Jangala village. As the car stopped, one of its occupants fled into the nearby forest while its driver, Ashutosh Mendli was apprehended.
Meanwhile, another car (a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga) with no registration plates came towards the checkpoint but lost control and crashed into a tree on the roadside. The vehicle's driver, Pritam Biswal, attempted to escape and when the police team gave chase, he opened fire.
Despite warnings by the police team, Pritam continued firing, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, Pritam sustained a bullet injury to his right leg. The police rescued him and admitted him to the Rengali Primary Health Centre (PHC). During the encounter, the accused fired four rounds, while the police fired three rounds in retaliation.
The police seized 24 cartons of 'Winrex' codeine cough syrup- 0 cartons from the Ertiga and four cartons from the car bearing registration number OD-15-H-1432. Additionally, the police recovered a country-made 9 mm pistol and seven empty cartridges.
According to Sambalpur Additional SP Shashanka Sekhar Beura, the exact number of bottles, quantity, and nature of the seized cough syrup are currently being verified. "The police have intensified investigation to identify the primary source and supply chain of the illegal trade and to apprehend the accused who managed to escape," he said.
The Additional SP stated that the Sambalpur Police will continue to take such stringent measures to keep the district free from intoxicants during the upcoming festive season.
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