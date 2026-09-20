ETV Bharat / state

Two Held With Large Quantities Of Codeine-Based Cough Syrup In Odisha's Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Police in Odisha's Sambalpur arrested two drug smugglers and seized a large quantity of codeine-based syrup and a weapon from them in Rengali on Sunday morning.

Late on Saturday night, while on patrol, personnel of Rengali police received specific information that a large quantity of codeine-based cough syrup was being smuggled from Cuttack to Katarbaga-Thelkoloi area via the Jangala forest road. Acting on the information, a police team set up a checkpoint and began vehicle inspection on Jangala-Pandloi road.

At 6:15 am on Sunday, the team intercepted a car (registration no OD-15-H-1432) approaching from Jangala village. As the car stopped, one of its occupants fled into the nearby forest while its driver, Ashutosh Mendli was apprehended.

Meanwhile, another car (a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga) with no registration plates came towards the checkpoint but lost control and crashed into a tree on the roadside. The vehicle's driver, Pritam Biswal, attempted to escape and when the police team gave chase, he opened fire.