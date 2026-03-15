2 Held For Trying To 'Bribe' Odisha Cong MLAs Ahead Of RS Polls: Party Sources
According to the Congress sources, two persons were apprehended at a private resort in Bengaluru for attempting to buy over Orissa Congress MLAs.
By PTI
Published : March 15, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Bengaluru: Two people were arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs, who are staying in a resort near here, party sources claimed on Sunday. Fourteen MLAs, along with some other Odisha Congress unit office bearers, are camping in a resort.
They have been flown to Bengaluru with apprehensions of horse trading during the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of the ruling BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate. According to the Congress sources, two persons were apprehended at a private resort for attempting to buy over Orissa Congress MLAs.
"Two people have been arrested. One of the accused has been named as Suresh. Hunt is on for the third accused, who is a defeated Lok Sabha candidate," a source told PTI.
Blank cheques were also found in their possession, they claimed. They shared the photograph and blank cheques as well. "They tried to negotiate with the Congress MLA by offering a blank cheque. Both have been caught and handed over to the Bidadi police," the source said. Police sources said that they have been arrested.
According to Congress sources, the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha will take place on Monday. The BJP has fielded one more candidate, which raised apprehensions of horse-trading. Congress and the Biju Janata Dal have fielded a candidate.
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