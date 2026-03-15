ETV Bharat / state

2 Held For Trying To 'Bribe' Odisha Cong MLAs Ahead Of RS Polls: Party Sources

Bengaluru: Two people were arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe Odisha Congress MLAs, who are staying in a resort near here, party sources claimed on Sunday. Fourteen MLAs, along with some other Odisha Congress unit office bearers, are camping in a resort.

They have been flown to Bengaluru with apprehensions of horse trading during the Rajya Sabha elections in favour of the ruling BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate. According to the Congress sources, two persons were apprehended at a private resort for attempting to buy over Orissa Congress MLAs.

"Two people have been arrested. One of the accused has been named as Suresh. Hunt is on for the third accused, who is a defeated Lok Sabha candidate," a source told PTI.