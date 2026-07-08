ETV Bharat / state

Two Held For Taking Rs 14.05 Lakh Loan From TMB Bank With Fake Gold Jewellery

Madurai: Two people were arrested for duping Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank (TMB) by availing a loan of Rs 14.05 lakh with fake gold jewellery, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a TMB branch near Simmakkal in Madurai City, and manager AK Ramkumar has filed a complaint with the Thilakarthidal police station. The complainant stated that G Muthupandi (52) of Anumar Kovil Street in Dattaneri pawned a gold necklace weighing 94.90 grams on November 26, 2025, to take a loan of Rs 6.80 lakh.

On December 9, he pledged two gold chains weighing 92.50 grams to avail a further loan of Rs 7.25 lakh. Thus, a total loan of Rs 14.05 lakh was provided based on the examination and certification of these jewels by the bank's authorised jeweller, S Jayababu.