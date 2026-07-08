Two Held For Taking Rs 14.05 Lakh Loan From TMB Bank With Fake Gold Jewellery
Police said Rs 4.40 lakh of the loan amount was transferred to the bank account of Rajaram, and Rs 4.45 lakh was sent to Sukumaran.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Madurai: Two people were arrested for duping Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank (TMB) by availing a loan of Rs 14.05 lakh with fake gold jewellery, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at a TMB branch near Simmakkal in Madurai City, and manager AK Ramkumar has filed a complaint with the Thilakarthidal police station. The complainant stated that G Muthupandi (52) of Anumar Kovil Street in Dattaneri pawned a gold necklace weighing 94.90 grams on November 26, 2025, to take a loan of Rs 6.80 lakh.
On December 9, he pledged two gold chains weighing 92.50 grams to avail a further loan of Rs 7.25 lakh. Thus, a total loan of Rs 14.05 lakh was provided based on the examination and certification of these jewels by the bank's authorised jeweller, S Jayababu.
However, suspicions grew about the jewellery on July 3 during the inspection carried out every three months as per the bank's procedure. Subsequent analysis using an 'acid test' found the pledged jewellery to be fake.
Subsequently, when the bank management contacted Muthupandi, he said that he would take the jewellery back, but never visited the bank later.
Police said Rs 4.40 lakh of the loan amount was transferred to the bank account of Rajaram and Rs 4.45 lakh to Sukumaran, who has an account at the Gnanolipuram branch of Karur Vysya Bank.
Based on it, the police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. Both Muthupandi and jewellery appraiser S Jayababu have been arrested.
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