ETV Bharat / state

Two Held For Raipur Apple Store Theft; 125 iPhones Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Recovered

Raipur: Two persons, including the alleged head of an interstate “Kanjar” gang, have been arrested in connection with the theft of Apple products worth nearly Rs 2 crore from a store in Raipur, police said on Thursday. Police have so far recovered 125 iPhones valued at Rs 1.5 crore from them, they said.

The duo has been identified as Rajesh Singh Jhala, alias Kanjar (43), a resident of MP’s Dewas district, and Safan Khan (35) of Barwani district, Raipur Police Commissioner Sanjeev Shukla said. While Jhala was taken into custody from MP, Khan was arrested near Mumbai airport.

A search is underway for Jhala’s son Raj Jhala and gang member Rajesh Lodhi, who allegedly took part in the theft, he said. The theft took place at the Apple store operated by iNext Innovation Pvt Ltd at Marine Drive in the Telibandha area here during the intervening night of October 31 and November 1, he said.

The accused allegedly broke open the shop’s shutter and took away 173 iPhones, Apple Watches, headphones and AirPods collectively valued at around Rs 2 crore. They also fled with the digital video recorder (DVR) of the store’s CCTV cameras, the commissioner said.

Six special teams comprising more than 40 police personnel were formed to investigate the theft, he said. Police analysed more than 1,000 CCTV footage recordings covering over 250 km across multiple states. Teams were also deployed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, Shukla said.

Despite the removal of the store’s DVR and poor quality of footage from nearby cameras, investigators noticed three persons riding a two-wheeler near the crime scene at 2.37 am on November 1. The three left the area within eight minutes, he said.

A team followed the suspected route for nearly 10 days and reached Mouda in Maharashtra, around 250 km from Raipur, where the trail went cold.

During the investigation, police learnt about an abandoned motorcycle with its engine and chassis numbers scratched off near the Kulhan River in Mouda. Subsequent verification confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen from the Telibandha area of Raipur on October 25, establishing a link between the suspects and the theft, Shukla said.

Further analysis of footage and inputs shared with interstate police networks helped investigators identify the suspects as members of the Kanjar gang operating from the Dewas-Indore region of MP, he said.

With the assistance of Dewas police, Jhala was apprehended. He subsequently confessed to carrying out the theft along with his son Raj and Lodhi, a resident of his village, Shukla said.