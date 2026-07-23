ETV Bharat / state

Two Held For Trying To Extort Kerala MLA By Offering Ministerial Berth In Priyanka Gandhi's Name

Kozhikode: Two New Delhi-based men have been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 3 crore from Elathur MLA Vidya Balakrishnan by falsely claiming that they could secure her a ministerial berth through the office of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra.

The accused, identified as Nithin Kumar and Gaurav, were arrested by a four-member team of the Kozhikode City Cyber Crime Police from the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, police said.

The alleged fraud came to light on July 6, when the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Elathur constituency in Kozhikode district received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as Rajkumar from Priyanka's office. The caller, speaking in English and Hindi, allegedly claimed that a Cabinet reshuffle was imminent and demanded Rs 3 crore in exchange for helping her secure a ministerial position.

Suspecting that the call was fraudulent, the MLA immediately informed Kozhikode City Police Commissioner A P Shoukathali and lodged a complaint.

Following the Commissioner's directions, a special team from the Cyber Crime Police Station travelled to Delhi and began tracing the phone number and SIM card allegedly used by the fraudsters.

The registered owner of the SIM card confirmed that it belonged to him but told investigators that his mobile phone had been stolen.

The police then conducted a further technical investigation and allegedly traced the calls to the two accused. Investigators had earlier established that the WhatsApp calls were made using numbers linked to Delhi.