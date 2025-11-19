ETV Bharat / state

Two Held For Murder Of RSS Leader's Grandson In Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur: Days after Naveen Arora, the grandson of RSS leader Dina Nath was murdered at a market in Ferozepur, police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Naveen was on his way to his shop when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on him. Naveen died on the spot. Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said police, during probe into the case, identified four accused of whom two, identified as Kanav and Harsh were arrested.

The search for the rest three of the accused is on. The conspiracy, according to Singh was hatched on November 13 during the birthday party of Kanav at the local Bhatian Wali slum. It was there, the SSP said, that Jatin Kali of Badhi Jaimal Singh village masterminded the plan and offered Rs 1 lakh to Kanav, Badal, Harsh and another suspect whose identity the police have withheld to prevent any compromise to the probe.