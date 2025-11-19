Two Held For Murder Of RSS Leader's Grandson In Punjab's Ferozepur
Police said four accused were identified of whom two-Kanav and Harsh have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.
Ferozepur: Days after Naveen Arora, the grandson of RSS leader Dina Nath was murdered at a market in Ferozepur, police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the crime.
Naveen was on his way to his shop when two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on him. Naveen died on the spot. Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said police, during probe into the case, identified four accused of whom two, identified as Kanav and Harsh were arrested.
The search for the rest three of the accused is on. The conspiracy, according to Singh was hatched on November 13 during the birthday party of Kanav at the local Bhatian Wali slum. It was there, the SSP said, that Jatin Kali of Badhi Jaimal Singh village masterminded the plan and offered Rs 1 lakh to Kanav, Badal, Harsh and another suspect whose identity the police have withheld to prevent any compromise to the probe.
Before committing the crime, the accused conducted a recce of Naveen's shop and his movement twice. “To ensure a foolproof attack, two teams were formed, one of Kanav and Harsh, and the other of Badal and his accomplice, so that if Naveen altered his route to return home, the second team could execute the hit,” the SSP said.
On Saturday evening, Badal and his accomplice fired at Naveen, while Jatin arrived moments later in an auto-rickshaw and took all four accused to Kanav’s house from where they fled. Singh said Kanav and Harsh have been arrested, and efforts are on to trace the three other accused. The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered.
A little known pro-Khalistan outfit, Sher-e-Punjab Brigade, had taken responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media on Monday.
