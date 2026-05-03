ETV Bharat / state

Two Held For Killing Elderly Woman, Robbing Her Of Silver Anklets In Gujarat's Chhotaudepur

Chhotaudepur: LCB and Naswadi police on Sunday arrested two persons for the alleged murder of an elderly woman in Gadhboriyad village and, within hours, robbing her of her silver bracelets.

Police recovered the two silver bracelets from the accused. Police said, the victim, Dashriben Bhimabhai Bhil, a resident of Gadhboriyad village in Naswadi taluka, was alone in her thatched hut when she was allegedly murdered by Ranjitbhai alias Rango Vinubhai Bhil (27), a resident of Dholi Kotari village in Naswadi taluka, and Vipinbhai Kachrabhai Bhil (56), a resident of Khadkiya village.

The accused entered the elderly woman's house and murdered her. They then chopped off Dashriben's legs to extract the silver anklets, weighing approximately one kilogram.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Naswadi police and the LCB team immediately swung into action and began searching for the accused. With assistance of technical surveillance and human sources, the police apprehended both the accused within a few hours. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.