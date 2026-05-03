Two Held For Killing Elderly Woman, Robbing Her Of Silver Anklets In Gujarat's Chhotaudepur
The accused had entered the victim's house and killed her before chopping off her legs to take away the silver anklets she was wearing.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Chhotaudepur: LCB and Naswadi police on Sunday arrested two persons for the alleged murder of an elderly woman in Gadhboriyad village and, within hours, robbing her of her silver bracelets.
Police recovered the two silver bracelets from the accused. Police said, the victim, Dashriben Bhimabhai Bhil, a resident of Gadhboriyad village in Naswadi taluka, was alone in her thatched hut when she was allegedly murdered by Ranjitbhai alias Rango Vinubhai Bhil (27), a resident of Dholi Kotari village in Naswadi taluka, and Vipinbhai Kachrabhai Bhil (56), a resident of Khadkiya village.
The accused entered the elderly woman's house and murdered her. They then chopped off Dashriben's legs to extract the silver anklets, weighing approximately one kilogram.
As soon as the incident was reported, the Naswadi police and the LCB team immediately swung into action and began searching for the accused. With assistance of technical surveillance and human sources, the police apprehended both the accused within a few hours. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.
Police investigation revealed that the accused had hidden the stolen silver bracelets in Namalpur village at Tilakwada taluka, Narmada district, with the intention of selling them.
Police said the accused had purchased a Maruti Eeco car on finance, but were unable to pay the installments and were facing financial difficulties. Due to the outstanding installments, greed took hold and they planned a robbery. According to the investigation, the accused had been planning to rob and murder the elderly woman for the last one month. Finally, they executed their plan and committed the brutal murder.
Following the incident, there is widespread anger and outrage among the people of Gadhboriyad village and the entire Naswadi taluka. Locals have demanded that the accused be paraded in public to instill fear in society about such crimes and discourage anyone from attempting such acts in the future. Police have arrested the suspects and filed charges against them under sections of murder, robbery, and housebreaking with intent to commit robbery. Further investigation is underway regarding the incident, said police.
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