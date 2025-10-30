ETV Bharat / state

Two Held For Duping People Of Rs 1 Cr With Promise Of Visas, Overseas Jobs In Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Police in Karnataka's Mangaluru arrested two persons for allegedly duping people of Rs one crore under the pretext of making visas and providing jobs in foreign countries.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy said a team from Kavoor police station arrested the duo based on a complaint lodged by some victims. The accused have been identified as Alton Rebero (42), a resident of Kundapur in Udupi district, and Prakriti (34) of Anekal in Bengaluru. Fake passports, mobile phones and gold ornaments, have been seized from the duo, the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner said.

According to Reddy, the accused had cheated several people under the jurisdiction of Kavoor police station by promising them visas and overseas jobs. The matter came to light after some victims lodged a complaint alleging that the accused had taken money from them to make their visas and provide employment in foreign countries but they did not get any job. They complained that they were cheated of around Rs one crore.