ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Two Held After Fake Doctor's Botched Surgery Kills Woman At Illegal Hospital

The victim, who was identified as Seema Devi, went into labour on May 30 and was immediately rushed to the PHC centre situated at Kachnarwa by her relatives. After realising that she was in a critical condition, she was referred to the CHC centre of Kon.

However, the ambulance driver of the government PHC had allegedly connived with the private hospital and brought her to the illegal hospital for financial gain. As per the police and administrative officers, the private hospital was not aware of or recognised by any official body, including the health department of Uttar Pradesh. In addition to this, the fake doctors and nurses committed an error during the surgery and escaped from the scene. As a result, the woman died because of medical negligence while the child somehow survived.

After receiving instructions from the District Magistrate, a squad from the Health Department proceeded to seal off the premises. A formal complaint had already been filed at the Kotwali Police Station against the owner, Naseem Ahmed, and his crew. The police authorities put up a reward of ₹25,000 for Ahmed and ₹10,000 for Salma, who was a fleeing staff nurse. On receiving information from an informant, a squad of the SWAT team from the Kon police station arrested Salma along with her accomplice Jaurun Bibi, a resident of Garhwa district of Jharkhand, who passed off as a midwife.

According to official reports, Salma has frequently masqueraded as a doctor within the clinic premises to conduct her illegal medical operations. According to the SHO of Kon, Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, both of the women arrested have been presented to the concerned local court, and legal action is being taken against them strictly. However, there is now a huge search for capturing the main operator, Naseem Ahmed, who is still at large.