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Two H1N1 Cases Reported In Gujarat's Vadodara; SSG Hospital Readies 25-Bed Isolation Ward

Vadodara is on alert after two H1N1 cases were detected, leaving one patient critical and prompting SSG Hospital to open a 25-bed isolation ward.

Two H1N1 Cases Reported In Gujarat's Vadodara; SSG Hospital Readies 25-Bed Isolation Ward
Outside view of SSG Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 26, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Vadodara: Health authorities have sounded a high alert in Vadodara, Gujarat, after two H1N1 cases (swine flu) were detected. One H1N1 patient remains in critical condition while another has been discharged following successful treatment, officials said.

Meanwhile, a 25-bed isolation ward has also been set up at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital (SSG) for the suspected patients, along with other preparations regarding H1N1.

According to officials, a male patient has tested positive for H1N1, leading to his critical condition. “Given the severity of his condition, he has been placed under medical observation, and an H1N1 Nodal Officer is closely monitoring the situation,” they said.

Another patient, a female, was also undergoing treatment for H1N1, but her health improved following treatment, and the hospital administration discharged her.

The administration said that the SSG Hospital has made arrangements for the isolation and treatment of H1N1 patients. “A 25-bed isolation ward has been prepared, with arrangements in place to keep patients isolated and provide necessary medical care,” they said.

The health department is also closely monitoring the condition of the H1N1-positive patients and other suspected cases.

Doctors said that the treatment and necessary medical procedures were being carried out under the supervision of the Nodal Officer. “The hospital administration is also tracking the status of reports and treatment for suspected cases,” they said

H1N1 is an infection that affects the respiratory system; implementing isolation measures and necessary precautions within the hospital is crucial to prevent the spread of the infection.

Also Read

  1. Swine Flu Cases Rise In UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar, Health Department On Alert
  2. IMA Issues H1N1 Advisory As Cases Surge Across India, Doctors Warn Against Self-Medication

TAGGED:

SWINE FLU CASE
H1N1 CASES
VADODARA
GUJARAT
H1N1 CASED IN GUJARAT

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