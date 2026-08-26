ETV Bharat / state

Two H1N1 Cases Reported In Gujarat's Vadodara; SSG Hospital Readies 25-Bed Isolation Ward

Vadodara: Health authorities have sounded a high alert in Vadodara, Gujarat, after two H1N1 cases (swine flu) were detected. One H1N1 patient remains in critical condition while another has been discharged following successful treatment, officials said.

Meanwhile, a 25-bed isolation ward has also been set up at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital (SSG) for the suspected patients, along with other preparations regarding H1N1.

According to officials, a male patient has tested positive for H1N1, leading to his critical condition. “Given the severity of his condition, he has been placed under medical observation, and an H1N1 Nodal Officer is closely monitoring the situation,” they said.

Another patient, a female, was also undergoing treatment for H1N1, but her health improved following treatment, and the hospital administration discharged her.