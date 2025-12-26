ETV Bharat / state

Youth Injured In Group Clash Over Temple Construction In Rajasthan's Nagaur

Nagaur: A youth was critically injured in a clash between two groups over construction of a temple under Kotwali police station in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Friday.

Police said the groups, one of which is backed by a former chairman of the Municipal Council, pelted stones as a result of which several motorcycles and cars were damaged. It all started when members of one of the groups attacked a youth, identified as Chenaram, with an axe at the temple construction site. Chenaram sustained injuries on his hand and head and was taken to a hospital.

According to reports, the two groups had been at loggerheads over concrete slabs being used in construction of a temple in Nagaur's Kotwali area. The altercation escalated into a violent altercation after the attack on the youth on the day, said police.

Police said both groups have filed FIRs at Kotwali police station. Members of one of the groups protested outside the Nagaur SP office after the clash.