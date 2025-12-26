Youth Injured In Group Clash Over Temple Construction In Rajasthan's Nagaur
The groups had been at loggerheads over use of concrete slabs in construction of the temple in Kotwali area of Nagaur.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 9:30 PM IST
Nagaur: A youth was critically injured in a clash between two groups over construction of a temple under Kotwali police station in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Friday.
Police said the groups, one of which is backed by a former chairman of the Municipal Council, pelted stones as a result of which several motorcycles and cars were damaged. It all started when members of one of the groups attacked a youth, identified as Chenaram, with an axe at the temple construction site. Chenaram sustained injuries on his hand and head and was taken to a hospital.
According to reports, the two groups had been at loggerheads over concrete slabs being used in construction of a temple in Nagaur's Kotwali area. The altercation escalated into a violent altercation after the attack on the youth on the day, said police.
Police said both groups have filed FIRs at Kotwali police station. Members of one of the groups protested outside the Nagaur SP office after the clash.
Nagaur Kotwali Police Station SHO Vedpal Shivran stated that FIRs have been filed by both parties. He said police personnel have been deployed at the spot to maintain order. Meanwhile, Chenaram, stated that he had received information that a platform was being built on temple land using concrete slabs.
"When I arrived at the spot, I was verbally abused and then attacked with an axe. Before I could do anything, members of the other group began pelting stones," he said.
Meanwhile, former Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Council, Roop Singh Panwar, stated that he has filed a case at the police station. "The dispute has been on for a quite some time. The land belongs to us. We had received the land from the Municipal Council, but habitual criminals are trying to disrupt the atmosphere here," he alleged.
