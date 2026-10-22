ETV Bharat / state

Two Girls Gang Raped In Bihar In Separate Incidents During Just Concluded Durga Puja

Representational Picture ( IANS )

Patna: Two girls, including a minor, were gang raped in separate incidents in Saran and Darbhanga districts during the Durga Puja celebrations, yet again highlighting the deterioration of the law and order situation in Bihar and spiralling crime against women.

A 17-year-old girl had gone out to Isuapur market near her village in Saran on Tuesday evening at around 5 pm to buy some grocery items. A group of youths caught her while she was returning home.

They dragged her to bushes away from the road and gang raped her. One of the miscreants also made a video of the act. The youths later left the girl, who had become unconscious, and escaped. The survivor regained her consciousness and managed to return home on Tuesday night. Her father took her to Isuapur police station and registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Seeing the serious nature of the case, Saran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Roshan Kumar constituted a team led by Marhaura-2 sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar Sudhanshu to take required action. “The team arrested four persons on Wednesday on the basis of technical investigation. They are said to be residents of Amardah village. The survivor was sent for medical examination at the government hospital. Her statement has been recorded in the presence of a magistrate,” a communique by Saran SSP’s office said. In the incident in Darbhanga district, an 18-year-old girl from a village in Ghanshyampur police station area had gone with her mother to Durga Puja fair at Shivnagar ghat under Biraul police station area on October 19.