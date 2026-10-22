Two Girls Gang Raped In Bihar In Separate Incidents During Just Concluded Durga Puja
Four gang rape accused were arrested in Saran while in Darbhanga, one was apprehended and efforts are underway to nab two others.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Patna: Two girls, including a minor, were gang raped in separate incidents in Saran and Darbhanga districts during the Durga Puja celebrations, yet again highlighting the deterioration of the law and order situation in Bihar and spiralling crime against women.
A 17-year-old girl had gone out to Isuapur market near her village in Saran on Tuesday evening at around 5 pm to buy some grocery items. A group of youths caught her while she was returning home.
They dragged her to bushes away from the road and gang raped her. One of the miscreants also made a video of the act. The youths later left the girl, who had become unconscious, and escaped.
The survivor regained her consciousness and managed to return home on Tuesday night. Her father took her to Isuapur police station and registered an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Seeing the serious nature of the case, Saran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Roshan Kumar constituted a team led by Marhaura-2 sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar Sudhanshu to take required action.
“The team arrested four persons on Wednesday on the basis of technical investigation. They are said to be residents of Amardah village. The survivor was sent for medical examination at the government hospital. Her statement has been recorded in the presence of a magistrate,” a communique by Saran SSP’s office said.
In the incident in Darbhanga district, an 18-year-old girl from a village in Ghanshyampur police station area had gone with her mother to Durga Puja fair at Shivnagar ghat under Biraul police station area on October 19.
The crowd at the fair was heavy and she got separated from her mother, who later looked all around and even made the fair organisers to announce about it on the public address system. However, she could not be found.
Next morning, the girl called her mother from an unknown number and said that three youths on motorcycles promised to take her home, but took her to Neuri village and gang raped her. The call got disconnected at that juncture.
The survivor later reached home and revealed that the parents of one of the miscreants got wind of the incident, and sent her back on an autorickshaw.
“We registered an FIR (number 752/26) on the complaint of the victim’s mother. One of the accused Parbind Sada has been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The girl has been sent to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital for medical examination,” said Biraul station house officer (SHO) Chandramani Kumar.
Meanwhile, raids are being conducted to nab two other accused involved in the incident.
The latest incidents come on the heels of the gang rape incident at Madhuban in East Champaran district in which a couple was waylaid by a group of around eight youths while going to a Durga Puja fair on October 18. They were forcibly taken to a nearby orchard, where the woman was gang raped.
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