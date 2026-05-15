Two Girls from Mangaluru Selected For International Modelling Competition In Bangkok
The girls qualified for the international modelling and pageant competition after winning national-level titles.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Mangaluru: Two girls from Mangaluru, aged six and 12, have been selected to represent India at an international modelling and pageant competition in Bangkok after excelling in a national-level contest held in Kozhikode, organisers said.
Laukya S Rai and Sachitha Rao, students of the city-based Vaira Fashion Runway and Modelling School, won titles at the ‘Junior Model International Season-1’ competition organised by the Fashion Runway Institute in Kozhikode.
The international-level competition is scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, in August. Around 89 contestants from different states participated in the national-level event, which featured multiple rounds including talent show, introduction, interview, question-and-answer, national costume and evening wear rounds.
Laukya S Rai won the “SR Todd JMI India” crown in the 6-8 years category and also received the “Extreme Talent Award,” while Sachitha Rao secured the “Miss Preteen JMI India” title in the 10-12 years category.
Six-year-old Laukya, a Class 1 student of SDM School in Mangaluru, won the national crown in her first major pageant competition. She had earlier secured titles in several children’s competitions, including events organised at Kudroli Temple, Forum Mall and City Centre.
Twelve-year-old Sachita Rao has previously participated in several state and national-level pageant competitions, including VMP International 2025, Miss Malnadu 2025, Fashion Diva Icon of India 2025, Miss Mysore 2025, and Little Miss Karavali 2026. She had developed an interest in modelling after watching modelling videos on social media, and has found family encouragement to be a great strength.
Coach and trainer Yashaswini Devadiga played a key role in mentoring the two contestants. Devadiga, who earlier represented India at an international event in Thailand and won a crown, currently serves as state director, official team member and trainer with the Fashion Runway Institute.
Competitors from various countries, including Malaysia, Turkey, Armenia, Singapore, Kenya, South Africa, etc., will participate in the international competition to be held in Bangkok in August. The participants will introduce the culture, heritage and diversity of their country.
"It is a matter of pride that the talent of Karnataka's children is being recognised at the national and international levels. Our children have won the crown by beating competitors from different states in the country. Now they will represent the culture, heritage and diversity of Karnataka in the world-class competition to be held in Bangkok," Yashaswini Devadiga said.
Speaking about her achievement, Sachitha Rao said she developed an interest in modelling after watching videos on social media and received strong encouragement from her family.
“I now want to give my best and win the competition in Bangkok,” she said. Laukya S Rai expressed happiness over winning the crown and said her parents and sister supported her throughout the journey.
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