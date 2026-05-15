ETV Bharat / state

Two Girls from Mangaluru Selected For International Modelling Competition In Bangkok

Mangaluru: Two girls from Mangaluru, aged six and 12, have been selected to represent India at an international modelling and pageant competition in Bangkok after excelling in a national-level contest held in Kozhikode, organisers said.

Laukya S Rai and Sachitha Rao, students of the city-based Vaira Fashion Runway and Modelling School, won titles at the ‘Junior Model International Season-1’ competition organised by the Fashion Runway Institute in Kozhikode.

The international-level competition is scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, in August. Around 89 contestants from different states participated in the national-level event, which featured multiple rounds including talent show, introduction, interview, question-and-answer, national costume and evening wear rounds.

Laukya S Rai won the “SR Todd JMI India” crown in the 6-8 years category and also received the “Extreme Talent Award,” while Sachitha Rao secured the “Miss Preteen JMI India” title in the 10-12 years category.

National level modelling winners poses for the camera (ETV Bharat)

Six-year-old Laukya, a Class 1 student of SDM School in Mangaluru, won the national crown in her first major pageant competition. She had earlier secured titles in several children’s competitions, including events organised at Kudroli Temple, Forum Mall and City Centre.