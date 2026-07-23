Two Girls From Haryana's Jind Overcome Financial Constraints, Lack Of Resources To Clear NEET
While Divya Karki of Ahirka village scored 574 marks, bagging an All India Rank of 20,903, Aarzoo has attained an AIR of 6,227
Published : July 23, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Jind: Two girls from Jind have overcome extreme financial constraints and lack of resources to ace the recently held National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses. While Divya Karki of Ahirka village scored 574 marks, bagging an All India Rank of 20,903, Aarzoo has attained an AIR of 6,227.
Divya's parents, Durga Bahadur and Januka, have been working as cooks at a private school in Jind for the past 15 years. “We make rotis day and night in the heat. I always told my daughter to study hard so that she wouldn't have to struggle like us. We never dreamed our daughter would end up becoming a doctor," said Durga Bahadur.
Space constraints and the hostel-like environment at home were not ideal to study, but Divya converted a small storeroom into her study room. Sitting there, she would study for 12 to 13 hours a day. Divya was under tremendous pressure following the NEET paper leak and the re-examination, but she didn't let herself break down.
"I didn't study by the hour, but I finished the syllabus. The re-NEET exam did cause stress, but my parents' hard work and my friend Kritika's support kept me strong," she said while disclosing that she took some online support and guidance from her schoolteachers Surendra and Kajal.
Her father added, "We were anxious as we couldn't see the results until late at night because the server was down. Finally, when we saw them at around 1 am, we were overjoyed.”
Her emotional mother pointed out that her success has made the parents’ hard work and sacrifice worthwhile. "We are very happy, but our journey is not yet complete. We will find true satisfaction only when our daughter is admitted to a medical college and becomes a doctor," said Januka.
The principal at her school Sudha Sharma said, "Divya has been a disciplined, hardworking and goal-driven student since her childhood. Her success proves that dedication and consistent hard work can overcome any shortcomings."
Meanwhile, Aarzoo of Jind town also comes from a humble background and her father is a vegetable vendor. She said, “When I was in Class 6, my grandfather died because of lack of treatment for his throat ailment. That very day, I decided to become a doctor so that no poor family would have to endure such pain. This determination became the biggest strength behind my success."
She recalled that she studied regularly for six to eight hours daily while keeping herself away from entertainment and social events. “I even stopped attending friends' birthday parties. I had only one goal in front of me...to become a doctor. I studied with full dedication every day and maintained confidence in myself," she said.
Despite limited resources, her father ensured that she did not face any hindrance in her education. “We initially used the income from selling vegetables to cover her education expenses. Today, her success has made all our efforts worthwhile," he said.
Meanwhile, her mother, Poonam said, "We were confident that our daughter's hard work would definitely pay off. Today, her success is an inspiration for every parent to believe in their daughters' dreams."
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