ETV Bharat / state

Two Girls From Haryana's Jind Overcome Financial Constraints, Lack Of Resources To Clear NEET

Divya's parents, Durga Bahadur and Januka, have been working as cooks at a private school in Jind for the past 15 year ( ETV Bharat )

Jind: Two girls from Jind have overcome extreme financial constraints and lack of resources to ace the recently held National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses. While Divya Karki of Ahirka village scored 574 marks, bagging an All India Rank of 20,903, Aarzoo has attained an AIR of 6,227.

Divya's parents, Durga Bahadur and Januka, have been working as cooks at a private school in Jind for the past 15 years. “We make rotis day and night in the heat. I always told my daughter to study hard so that she wouldn't have to struggle like us. We never dreamed our daughter would end up becoming a doctor," said Durga Bahadur.

Space constraints and the hostel-like environment at home were not ideal to study, but Divya converted a small storeroom into her study room. Sitting there, she would study for 12 to 13 hours a day. Divya was under tremendous pressure following the NEET paper leak and the re-examination, but she didn't let herself break down.

"I didn't study by the hour, but I finished the syllabus. The re-NEET exam did cause stress, but my parents' hard work and my friend Kritika's support kept me strong," she said while disclosing that she took some online support and guidance from her schoolteachers Surendra and Kajal.

Aarzoo of Jind town also comes from a humble background and her father is a vegetable vendor (ETV Bharat)

Her father added, "We were anxious as we couldn't see the results until late at night because the server was down. Finally, when we saw them at around 1 am, we were overjoyed.”