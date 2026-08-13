Bihar Police Bring Back Two Girls After They Flee From Homes In Patna, Tie Nuptial Knot In Khagaria District
According to the police, the investigation revealed that while one girl is an adult, the other is a minor. The police produced both in court
Published : August 13, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Khagaria: A case of two girls fleeing their homes and allegedly tying the nuptial knot has come to light in Bihar. The two girls had fled from Patna to Khagaria, a neighbouring district, from where they were found by Khagaria police.
The two students are learnt to be neighbours and have known each other for nearly three years. One of them is in Class 10 while the other is in Class 12. They belong to different religious backgrounds. The father of one of them is employed with Bihar police. While one of the girls is an adult, the other is said to be minor.
The two residents of Adalatganj left their homes on August 7 and are learnt to have got married at a temple in Khagaria. They were staying at a hotel near the Khagaria railway station.
On finding them missing from home, their parents lodged a missing persons complaint at the Kotwali Police Station in Patna. They were traced to Khagaria with the help of their mobile phone location.
Patna Police then contacted their counterparts in Khagaria who went on to trace the two. They were later brought back to Patna.
Sources said that on reaching Patna, the two students remained adamant about staying together and they conveyed this desire to the police. "We love each other. We will stay together and not be separated," they said.
Station House Officer (SHO) at Khagaria Town Police Station clarified that the police have no information about the two getting married in Khagaria. He said the police only located the two based on information from the Patna police and handed them over to the latter.
"The Patna police informed us that the two students were located near a hotel in Khagaria. A local police team then arrived at the scene and found them. After completing the necessary procedures, the two students were handed over to Patna police," said Rakesh Kumar Gupta.
"The investigation revealed that one girl is an adult and the other a minor. Following a complaint from their families, both were found from Khagaria. The police produced them in court. On the direction of the court, the minor girl was sent to a remand home while the adult girl has been allowed to live wherever she chose," said Ajay Kumar, SHO of Kotwali Police Station in Patna.
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