ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Police Bring Back Two Girls After They Flee From Homes In Patna, Tie Nuptial Knot In Khagaria District

Khagaria: A case of two girls fleeing their homes and allegedly tying the nuptial knot has come to light in Bihar. The two girls had fled from Patna to Khagaria, a neighbouring district, from where they were found by Khagaria police.

The two students are learnt to be neighbours and have known each other for nearly three years. One of them is in Class 10 while the other is in Class 12. They belong to different religious backgrounds. The father of one of them is employed with Bihar police. While one of the girls is an adult, the other is said to be minor.

The two residents of Adalatganj left their homes on August 7 and are learnt to have got married at a temple in Khagaria. They were staying at a hotel near the Khagaria railway station.

On finding them missing from home, their parents lodged a missing persons complaint at the Kotwali Police Station in Patna. They were traced to Khagaria with the help of their mobile phone location.

Patna Police then contacted their counterparts in Khagaria who went on to trace the two. They were later brought back to Patna.