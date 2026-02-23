ETV Bharat / state

Two Gaya Panchayats Script A Success Story Riding On Dairying And Farming

Gaya: Two panchayats of Bihar’s Gaya district have scripted a success story by achieving an annual turnover of crores on the strength of their dairy and farming. The Basadhi panchayat of Bodh Gaya Block and Vishunpur panchayat in Wazirganj have demonstrated that a lot can be achieved through proper implementation of government schemes.

Located about 6 km from Bodhgaya is the model village of Bataspur in the Basadhi panchayat. One can come across paved roads, solar lights, proper schools and well-maintained roads in this village, having a population of 3,000 persons.

The panchayat’s landscape has changed over the last decade, with the developmental works picking up pace in the last four years, with proper implementation of central and state schemes. With revenue flowing into the panchayat funds, new developmental initiatives are being launched without any hassle.

A park in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

Basadhi has started supplying biogas to 50 homes through pipelines at a cost of Rs 25 per unit. The consumer’s expenses have come down to Rs 200 to Rs 300 per month, and they are saving on the cost of LPG cylinders.

Biogas is produced by purchasing cow dung from the farmers at 50 paise per kg. At the same time, vermicompost fertilizer is prepared and sold at Rs. 6 per kg. Approximately 3,000 units of gas are being produced daily, bringing relief to women as they do not have to bother with smoke and are able to save money as well.

The panchayat also operates a well-organised market with 60 counters. It has proper drinking water and toilets for men and women. This market is visited by wholesale buyers from across the district to purchase vegetables.

During a visit, around 50 public representatives and officials from Jharkhand's Jamtara district praised the model and the Village Haat Bazaar scheme that has proved to be an effective means of increasing farmers' income. They expressed their desire to see the scheme implemented in Jharkhand.

"The Jharkhand government doesn't have such a scheme. The Bihar government's Chief Minister Rural Development Scheme, which implements haat bazaars in two ways under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and the Saat Nischay (seven resolves). This is a highly profitable market for local farmers. The Jharkhand government should also adopt it," said Mukhiya of Chapuria panchayat, Lata Marandi.

Foreign tourists visiting Bodh Gaya have also been showing interest in the model.