Two Gaya Panchayats Script A Success Story Riding On Dairying And Farming
Basadhi and Vishnupur have achieved a turnover in crores by properly implementing government schemes.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Gaya: Two panchayats of Bihar’s Gaya district have scripted a success story by achieving an annual turnover of crores on the strength of their dairy and farming. The Basadhi panchayat of Bodh Gaya Block and Vishunpur panchayat in Wazirganj have demonstrated that a lot can be achieved through proper implementation of government schemes.
Located about 6 km from Bodhgaya is the model village of Bataspur in the Basadhi panchayat. One can come across paved roads, solar lights, proper schools and well-maintained roads in this village, having a population of 3,000 persons.
The panchayat’s landscape has changed over the last decade, with the developmental works picking up pace in the last four years, with proper implementation of central and state schemes. With revenue flowing into the panchayat funds, new developmental initiatives are being launched without any hassle.
Basadhi has started supplying biogas to 50 homes through pipelines at a cost of Rs 25 per unit. The consumer’s expenses have come down to Rs 200 to Rs 300 per month, and they are saving on the cost of LPG cylinders.
Biogas is produced by purchasing cow dung from the farmers at 50 paise per kg. At the same time, vermicompost fertilizer is prepared and sold at Rs. 6 per kg. Approximately 3,000 units of gas are being produced daily, bringing relief to women as they do not have to bother with smoke and are able to save money as well.
The panchayat also operates a well-organised market with 60 counters. It has proper drinking water and toilets for men and women. This market is visited by wholesale buyers from across the district to purchase vegetables.
During a visit, around 50 public representatives and officials from Jharkhand's Jamtara district praised the model and the Village Haat Bazaar scheme that has proved to be an effective means of increasing farmers' income. They expressed their desire to see the scheme implemented in Jharkhand.
"The Jharkhand government doesn't have such a scheme. The Bihar government's Chief Minister Rural Development Scheme, which implements haat bazaars in two ways under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and the Saat Nischay (seven resolves). This is a highly profitable market for local farmers. The Jharkhand government should also adopt it," said Mukhiya of Chapuria panchayat, Lata Marandi.
Foreign tourists visiting Bodh Gaya have also been showing interest in the model.
The panchayat has five middle schools, one higher secondary school, eight Anganwadi centres, two health centres, playgrounds, parks and a mini block building. Paved streets, drains and solar streetlights have been provided under the Saat Nischay Yojana.
"The village has good facilities for education, health, employment, agriculture, sports and irrigation. There's a sports ground on three acres of land, a grand park on 50 decimals, a Govardhan temple on 50 decimals and two Chhath Ghats as well,” explained Manoranjan Prasad Samadarshi of the panchayat
At the same time, Vishunpur panchayat is also a prosperous model of self-sufficiency. Vishnupur village has around 200 households, where 90% of the families are involved in milk production. The milk production ranges from 1,400 to 1,500 litres per day.
The Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) helps 350 farmers sell milk at a rate of Rs 40 per litre. Almost every house in the village has at least one cow. More than 20 families have five or more cows. Dairy sales are the main source of income in the village.
The village has around 2000 acres of land under rice cultivation that produces an estimated 50,000 quintals of rice. Apart from rice, the farmers also grow wheat, onions, potatoes, mustard and vegetables.
The villagers hire machines from Punjab and Haryana to carry out mechanized farming. Gurupreet, a machine operator from Punjab, said that while a lot of people move from Bihar to Punjab in search of employment, it is the other way round in this village.
"Farming practices have changed in Bihar. I came from Punjab along with friends,” he said.
Village residents Neeti Ranjan Pratap and Ravi Ranjan Pratap disclosed that milk production has increased rapidly since 2021. Its estimated annual turnover has reached Rs 25 to Rs 27 crore along with the crops.
The locals disclosed that the village youth launched a campaign to reconnect with the residents living outside by calling it an NRV (Non-Resident Village). Those working outside were encouraged to return and invest. This had a positive impact.
Vishnupur has facilities like a primary health centre, a higher secondary school, roads and electricity. It has produced Police officers, scientists, doctors, teachers, bank officers and army personnel. Approximately 30 people from here are employed in the Army and the Bihar Police, each. There are others in banking and railway services.