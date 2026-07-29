ETV Bharat / state

Two Gang Rape Accused Attempt To Escape Police Custody in Uttarakhand, Caught After Chase; Mob Assaults Them

Rudrapur: Two men accused in a high-profile gang rape case allegedly attempted to escape from police custody in Rudrapur on Tuesday while being taken back from a crime scene reconstruction. The accused were chased down and recaptured by police, but not before an angry crowd assaulted them.

According to police, the incident occurred after officers took the accused to the alleged crime scene to recreate the sequence of events as part of the investigation. While returning to the Kotwali police station, the vehicle carrying the accused got caught in heavy traffic.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Ganpati said the police vehicle suddenly broke down, prompting officers to arrange another vehicle. During the transfer, the two accused allegedly broke free from police custody and attempted to flee. Police personnel pursued them and apprehended them.

Initially, officers at the scene tried to disperse the crowd, but as more people gathered, additional police personnel were called in. Police used mild force to push back the crowd and safely escort the accused to a police vehicle.

The accused were later taken to the Kotwali police station under tight security. SSP Ajay Ganpati said both accused have since been sent into judicial custody and said that strict legal action would be taken in the case.

A young woman employed in the SIDCUL industrial area of Rudrapur accused three men of abducting and gang raping her on the night of July 25. According to the complaint, the woman had gone to Bhurarani Road with a female friend and two male acquaintances when three men on motorcycles allegedly intercepted them. The accused allegedly forced all four onto motorcycles and began taking them towards Gadarpur.