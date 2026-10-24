ETV Bharat / state

Two From Bihar Killed, Seven Injured In Head-On Collision Between Cars On Purvanchal Expressway

Police and onlookers at the spot where the collision took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Sultanpur: Two people from Bihar were killed and seven sustained injuries when two cars collided head-on around 2.15 pm on Saturday on the Purvanchal Expressway near Barhauli village under the jurisdiction of the Dostpur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said.

After getting information about the matter, personnel from the Dostpur police station rushed to the spot and took the injured persons, including a woman, to a local hospital for treatment. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched.

Eyewitnesses said an SUV was travelling from Azamgarh towards Lucknow, while a Swift car was heading from Lucknow towards Ghazipur on the wrong side of the road, leading to the accident. However, police said the exact cause of the accident can be ascertained following an investigation. Police said the deceased have been identified as Shyam Bihari Singh (62), son of Tikku Singh, and Ajay Kumar Gupta (40), son of Devendra — both from Bihar. Kanhaiya, son of Dhyan Singh, and Ashok Kumar Yadav — both residents of Bihar's Bettiah —sustained serious injuries. All were travelling in the Swift.