Two From Bihar Killed, Seven Injured In Head-On Collision Between Cars On Purvanchal Expressway
Eyewitnesses said a Swift car was heading from Lucknow to Ghazipur on the wrong side of the road, leading to the accident near Barhauli village.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Sultanpur: Two people from Bihar were killed and seven sustained injuries when two cars collided head-on around 2.15 pm on Saturday on the Purvanchal Expressway near Barhauli village under the jurisdiction of the Dostpur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, police said.
After getting information about the matter, personnel from the Dostpur police station rushed to the spot and took the injured persons, including a woman, to a local hospital for treatment. A case has been registered, and an investigation has been launched.
Eyewitnesses said an SUV was travelling from Azamgarh towards Lucknow, while a Swift car was heading from Lucknow towards Ghazipur on the wrong side of the road, leading to the accident. However, police said the exact cause of the accident can be ascertained following an investigation.
Police said the deceased have been identified as Shyam Bihari Singh (62), son of Tikku Singh, and Ajay Kumar Gupta (40), son of Devendra — both from Bihar. Kanhaiya, son of Dhyan Singh, and Ashok Kumar Yadav — both residents of Bihar's Bettiah —sustained serious injuries. All were travelling in the Swift.
Meanwhile, Rita (45), Diksha (18), Deepshikha (21), Garima (25), and Sandeep Yadav — all residents of Kaladpur in Azamgarh who were travelling in the SUV — sustained injuries. The family was reportedly going to Lucknow for wedding-related shopping.
Kadipur Circle Officer (CO) Vinay Gautam said, "Two people died in the head-on collision between the two cars on the Purvanchal Expressway. Both the deceased were residents of Bihar. The injured are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, and the police are taking further necessary legal action."
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