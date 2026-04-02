Two Friends Found Hanging From Tree In Korba Forest; Police Probe Suspicious Deaths
Some locals who had gone into the Belakachhar forest on Thursday morning spotted the bodies of two young men hanging from a tree.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Korba: Bodies of two friends were found hanging from a tree under suspicious circumstances, Chhattisgarh police said on Thursday. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Balco police station.
Police reached the spot after receiving information and brought down the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examination.
Some locals who had gone into the Belakachhar forest on Thursday morning spotted the bodies of two young men hanging from a tree, officials said.
The deceased have been identified as Pramod Kanwar, son of Rajendra Kanwar, and Amit Banerjee, son of Deepak Banerjee.
Initial information suggests that locals discovered the bodies inside the forest and alerted the police. Police are investigating all possible angles, including suicide. Statements of nearby residents are being recorded, and evidence is being collected from the spot.
According to sources, Pramod had gone to Amit’s house around 1 pm on Wednesday, after which the two left saying they were going out. When Amit did not return home by evening, his family tried to contact him, but his phone was switched off. Initially, they assumed he was with friends around. However, as time passed and he did not return, the family started searching for him among relatives and acquaintances. The next day, both were found dead.
Korba CSP Prateek Chaturvedi said that two bodies were found hanging from a tree in the Belakachhar forest area under Balko police station limits. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, but all possible angles are being thoroughly investigated,” he said.
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