ETV Bharat / state

Two Friends Found Hanging From Tree In Korba Forest; Police Probe Suspicious Deaths

Korba: Bodies of two friends were found hanging from a tree under suspicious circumstances, Chhattisgarh police said on Thursday. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Balco police station.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and brought down the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Some locals who had gone into the Belakachhar forest on Thursday morning spotted the bodies of two young men hanging from a tree, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Pramod Kanwar, son of Rajendra Kanwar, and Amit Banerjee, son of Deepak Banerjee.