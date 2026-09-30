ETV Bharat / state

Two Foreign Parachutes Seized From Manpur Airstrip In Rajasthan's Abu Road

The parachutes were recovered from Sky Paragliding Company, which operates from Manpur airstrip in Abu Road. One of the parachutes is reportedly from Africa, while the other is of an Australian company. One of the parachutes is suspected to have been stolen from South Africa.

Abu Road police station SHO Harchand Dewasi information was sought from instructor, Dinesh Jat (36) regarding the parachutes, but a satisfactory response was not received. "The parachutes' purchase, ownership, and valid documents are being investigated. One parachute is suspected to have been stolen in South Africa. Investigation is on," he said. Dewasi said more details will emerge after the probe is over.