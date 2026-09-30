Two Foreign Parachutes Seized From Manpur Airstrip In Rajasthan's Abu Road
Authorities said the two parachutes are priced between Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1 crore and one of them was stolen in South Africa.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Sirohi: Police in Abu Road, Sirohi district in Rajasthan, recovered two suspicious foreign parachutes from a paragliding instructor at the Manpur airstrip.
The parachutes were recovered from Sky Paragliding Company, which operates from Manpur airstrip in Abu Road. One of the parachutes is reportedly from Africa, while the other is of an Australian company. One of the parachutes is suspected to have been stolen from South Africa.
Abu Road police station SHO Harchand Dewasi information was sought from instructor, Dinesh Jat (36) regarding the parachutes, but a satisfactory response was not received. "The parachutes' purchase, ownership, and valid documents are being investigated. One parachute is suspected to have been stolen in South Africa. Investigation is on," he said. Dewasi said more details will emerge after the probe is over.
Paragliding activities are conducted at the Manpur airstrip for several months in a year. As part of it, tourists are offered jumps from aircraft using parachutes.
Police are investigating when the seized parachutes were purchased and whether these parachutes were being used in the activities for the last several months. Police are trying to determine how the two parachutes reached the company and from whom they were purchased. Authorities said the two parachutes are priced between Rs 40 lakh to Rs 1 crore.
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