ETV Bharat / state

Two Foreign Nationals Jailed For Illegal Entry Into UP Via Indo-Nepal Border

Bahraich: The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Bahraich has sentenced two foreign nationals, who infiltrated through the India-Nepal border in UP, to six months imprisonment each. Additionally, a fine of Rs 50,000 has been imposed on each of them. If the fine is not paid, they will have to serve an additional three months in prison.

According to the prosecution, on November 15, 2025, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended two foreign nationals at the Rupaidiha check post on the India-Nepal border, as they attempted to enter India without a visa or passport. Both individuals, Sumitra Shakeel (61), a British citizen and Hassan Amman Saleem (35), a Pakistani national, were taken into custody by police following their arrest, and sent to jail.

During a subsequent interrogation by border security agencies, Shakeel stated that she was originally from Udupi, Karnataka, but had later obtained British citizenship and possessed an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.