Two Foreign Nationals Jailed For Illegal Entry Into UP Via Indo-Nepal Border
The Bahraich court sentenced two foreign citizens to six months in jail and fines for crossing the Indo-Nepal border illegally.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Bahraich: The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Bahraich has sentenced two foreign nationals, who infiltrated through the India-Nepal border in UP, to six months imprisonment each. Additionally, a fine of Rs 50,000 has been imposed on each of them. If the fine is not paid, they will have to serve an additional three months in prison.
According to the prosecution, on November 15, 2025, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended two foreign nationals at the Rupaidiha check post on the India-Nepal border, as they attempted to enter India without a visa or passport. Both individuals, Sumitra Shakeel (61), a British citizen and Hassan Amman Saleem (35), a Pakistani national, were taken into custody by police following their arrest, and sent to jail.
During a subsequent interrogation by border security agencies, Shakeel stated that she was originally from Udupi, Karnataka, but had later obtained British citizenship and possessed an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.
Saleem identified himself as Pakistani by origin, currently residing in Manchester (UK), and working as a lecturer in audiology at De Montfort University, Leicester, UK.
After hearing the case regarding illegal entry into India, the CJM court found both foreign nationals guilty. The court stated that neither of them possessed valid documents at the time of their entry into India. Both were convicted under Section 21 of the Foreigners Act for entering India without documents.
Also Read: