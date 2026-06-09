ETV Bharat / state

Two Foreign Nationals Held From Indo-Nepal Border In Raxaul For Illegal Entry

Motihari: Two foreign nationals were arrested on the Indo-Nepal border in Raxaul under the Haraiya police station limits in Bihar's East Champaran district on Tuesday for entering India without valid passports. One woman has been identified as a Swiss national, while the man is from Myanmar, police said.

The duo was held during a routine check near Custom Chowk after failing to provide valid documents to the personnel on duty. During preliminary questioning, neither could provide a clear reason for coming to India or explain the route they took to enter Indian territory.

"Two foreign nationals were found in a suspicious state at Custom Chowk during a routine check. They did not possess any valid travel documents. Entering India without a visa or passport is a violation of the Foreigners Act. Both have been taken into custody," Haraiya station house officer (SHO) Kishan Paswan said.