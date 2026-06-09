Two Foreign Nationals Held From Indo-Nepal Border In Raxaul For Illegal Entry
Police said the woman has been identified as a Swiss national, while the man is from Myanmar. The purpose of their entry is being verified.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Motihari: Two foreign nationals were arrested on the Indo-Nepal border in Raxaul under the Haraiya police station limits in Bihar's East Champaran district on Tuesday for entering India without valid passports. One woman has been identified as a Swiss national, while the man is from Myanmar, police said.
The duo was held during a routine check near Custom Chowk after failing to provide valid documents to the personnel on duty. During preliminary questioning, neither could provide a clear reason for coming to India or explain the route they took to enter Indian territory.
"Two foreign nationals were found in a suspicious state at Custom Chowk during a routine check. They did not possess any valid travel documents. Entering India without a visa or passport is a violation of the Foreigners Act. Both have been taken into custody," Haraiya station house officer (SHO) Kishan Paswan said.
After the necessary legal formalities, both foreign nationals have been sent to be produced before the court. Police are trying to determine the route — whether via Nepal or through another border point — to enter India.
The motive behind their arrival in India and whether they are linked to any suspicious activities are also being investigated. Given the seriousness of the matter, intelligence agencies have been informed, and inputs are being gathered from the SSB and the Immigration Department, police said.
Being an open border, complaints on movement across Raxaul without proper documentation are frequently received. The latest operation was part of an ongoing vigilance to curb illegal immigration. Police said such checks will continue in the future.
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