ETV Bharat / state

Two Female Pilgrims Die, Several Injured As Sudden Snowfall Hits Drillburi Parikrama In Himachal's Lahaul Valley

Kullu: Two female pilgrims died during Drillburi Parikrama (circumambulation) at a famous Buddhist religious site in the Lahaul Valley of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti on Thursday.

According to sources, the two female pilgrims, who were on the religious journey, died after their health suddenly deteriorated, while several others were injured or fell ill.

The inconvenience was caused by heavy snowfall that suddenly began in the mountainous region during the circumambulation, resulting in altitude sickness among devotees. Many pilgrims were also injured after slipping on the snow. All the injured have been brought to Keylong Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Weather Suddenly Changed During the Circumambulation

Locals said around 2,500 pilgrims arrived for the circumambulation of Mount Drillburi. After the incident, the Lahaul-Spiti administration mobilised to provide assistance and relief to the pilgrims.

Dr Sushma, a senior doctor at Keylong Hospital, said, "Many pilgrims returning from the Drillburi Parikrama have arrived at the hospital suffering from injuries, extreme cold, and oxygen deprivation. Several pilgrims were also injured after slipping on the snow. The risk of hypothermia also increases in such weather conditions."