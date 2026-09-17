Two Female Pilgrims Die, Several Injured As Sudden Snowfall Hits Drillburi Parikrama In Himachal's Lahaul Valley
In Buddhist belief, a single circumambulation of Drillburi Peak is considered equivalent to thirteen circumambulations of Mount Kailash.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 9:40 PM IST
Kullu: Two female pilgrims died during Drillburi Parikrama (circumambulation) at a famous Buddhist religious site in the Lahaul Valley of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti on Thursday.
According to sources, the two female pilgrims, who were on the religious journey, died after their health suddenly deteriorated, while several others were injured or fell ill.
The inconvenience was caused by heavy snowfall that suddenly began in the mountainous region during the circumambulation, resulting in altitude sickness among devotees. Many pilgrims were also injured after slipping on the snow. All the injured have been brought to Keylong Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Weather Suddenly Changed During the Circumambulation
Locals said around 2,500 pilgrims arrived for the circumambulation of Mount Drillburi. After the incident, the Lahaul-Spiti administration mobilised to provide assistance and relief to the pilgrims.
Dr Sushma, a senior doctor at Keylong Hospital, said, "Many pilgrims returning from the Drillburi Parikrama have arrived at the hospital suffering from injuries, extreme cold, and oxygen deprivation. Several pilgrims were also injured after slipping on the snow. The risk of hypothermia also increases in such weather conditions."
The two female pilgrims who lost their lives in this incident have been identified as Dawa Doma Bhutia, a resident of Darjeeling, and Yangjin, a resident of Keylong. The hospital administration is arranging for post-mortem examinations of both bodies. Currently, health department officials are engaged in assisting those affected. Officials have appealed to pilgrims to pay special attention to weather conditions and their health before travelling to high-altitude areas.
What is the Drillburi Parikrama?
Mount Drillburi is located above the Chandra-Bhaga confluence in Tandi village of the Lahaul Valley. It is considered the seat of the Buddhist master Acharya Matisar Guru Ghantapa. According to tradition, Acharya Matisar of Nalanda University visited the Lahaul Valley in the 7th century and was engaged in penance and spiritual practice within the caves of Drillburi Mountain. Drillburi Mountain is also considered a principal abode of Chakrasamvara, the presiding deity of the Kargyudpa sect. Due to its religious significance, prominent Buddhist spiritual leaders—including the Dalai Lama, Galdan Tripa, Gelong Drukpa, and Taksang Rinpoche—have visited the site. Driven by this religious importance, a large number of devotees arrive every year to undertake the circumambulation (parikrama) of Drillburi Mountain.
Drillburi Mountain stands at an altitude of 15,000 feet
Drillburi Mountain is situated at an altitude of approximately 15,000 feet and is accessible via a steep, continuous climb of about 9 kilometres. In Buddhist belief, a single circumambulation of Drillburi Peak is considered equivalent to thirteen circumambulations of Mount Kailash. It is due to this religious belief that devotees flock here to perform the circumambulation during the months of August and September.
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