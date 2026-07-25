ETV Bharat / state

Two Electrocuted While Allegedly Attempting To Steal Power Cables In Rajasthan's Balotra

Balotra: Two young men were electrocuted while allegedly attempting to steal high-tension power cables in Rajasthan's Balotra district late Friday night, police said. The victims died on the spot after coming into contact with a live electric wire.

The incident occurred in Kothala village under the Dhorimanna police station limits, where work on a new electricity line is currently underway.

According to Dhorimanna Station House Officer (SHO) Dalpat Singh, police received information on Saturday that two youths had died due to electrocution. Officers reached the spot, conducted a preliminary investigation and shifted the bodies to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police said the initial investigation suggests that the two men had allegedly gone to the site on Friday night to steal electricity cables. While collecting the cables, they reportedly came into contact with a live power line, resulting in a fatal electric shock. The impact of the high-voltage current left both men severely burnt, and they died at the scene, police said.