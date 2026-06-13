Two Elderly Killed, Five Schoolchildren Injured In Tamil Nadu Road Accident
While the auto-rickshaw with schoolchildren was moving along NH near the Nanguneri toll plaza, a car travelling from Nagercoil allegedly rammed into it from behind
Published : June 13, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
Tirunelveli: Two persons were killed and several others injured in a road accident near Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district on Friday evening.
The incident took place after a car heading to Nagercoil hit from behind an autorickshaw carrying schoolchildren, killing two elderly persons. CCTV footage of the accident has now emerged online.
Students of a private school in Nanguneri regularly commute by auto-rickshaw. On Friday evening, after school hours, the autorickshaw carrying students was travelling towards Tirunelveli. “The autorickshaw was moving along the National Highway near the Nanguneri toll plaza; a car travelling from Nagercoil towards Tirunelveli allegedly rammed into it from behind at high speed,” said police.
Following the impact, the car lost control and overturned on the road. Radha (72), a passenger in the car from Nagercoil, died on the spot. Another passenger, Natarajan (70), who sustained serious injuries, died while on the way to the hospital.
Rajamohan, who was driving the car, suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Palayamkottai. Six others, including five schoolchildren travelling in the autorickshaw and one person from the car, sustained minor injuries. They were admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
CCTV footage of the accident, which has surfaced online, shows the speeding car crashing into the slowly moving autorickshaw from behind, causing the rickshaw to overturn due to the force of the impact. The visuals have caused widespread shock.
Police have launched a probe based on the footage. As the car driver is still undergoing treatment for serious injuries, investigators have not yet been able to determine the exact cause of the accident. "We are examining whether the car lost control due to a mechanical failure, including possible brake failure, or whether the crash was caused by driver negligence," they said.
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