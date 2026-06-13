ETV Bharat / state

Two Elderly Killed, Five Schoolchildren Injured In Tamil Nadu Road Accident

Tirunelveli: Two persons were killed and several others injured in a road accident near Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district on Friday evening.

The incident took place after a car heading to Nagercoil hit from behind an autorickshaw carrying schoolchildren, killing two elderly persons. CCTV footage of the accident has now emerged online.

Students of a private school in Nanguneri regularly commute by auto-rickshaw. On Friday evening, after school hours, the autorickshaw carrying students was travelling towards Tirunelveli. “The autorickshaw was moving along the National Highway near the Nanguneri toll plaza; a car travelling from Nagercoil towards Tirunelveli allegedly rammed into it from behind at high speed,” said police.

Following the impact, the car lost control and overturned on the road. Radha (72), a passenger in the car from Nagercoil, died on the spot. Another passenger, Natarajan (70), who sustained serious injuries, died while on the way to the hospital.