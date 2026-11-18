Two Earthquakes Hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli Within 30 Minutes
The back-to-back earthquakes of magnitudes, 4.1 and 2.8, in Chamoli did not cause any damage or casualties.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Chamoli: Two earthquakes struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday morning, hitting 30 minutes apart, and no damage or casualties were reported.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first earthquake, a magnitude 4.1, struck Chamoli at 10:21 am. It occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometres, with the epicentre located around 19 km south of Joshimath.
EQ of M: 4.1, On: 18/11/2026 10:21:11 IST, Lat: 30.380 N, Long: 79.581 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/uGYd2euMHA— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 18, 2026
Exactly half an hour later at 10:52 AM, another earthquake hit Chamoli. This time the magnitude was 2.8 and its epicentre was 24 km south-southwest of Joshimath.
EQ of M: 2.8, On: 18/11/2026 10:52:48 IST, Lat: 30.340 N, Long: 79.499 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Chamoli, Uttarakhand. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/1W5jDI5pAH— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 18, 2026
Residents felt a brief jolt, though authorities reported no major damage or casualties. According to the district administration, the situation in Chamoli is normal and no untoward incident was reported following the tremors.
Earlier this morning, tremors were also felt in Imphal as an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck at 7.43 am.
On November 13, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.
Meanwhile, an earthquake struck Tibet in the early hours of Wednesday and after the back-to-back tremors in Chamoli, an earthquake hit Afghanistan and a second tremor was felt in Tibet.
Neighbouring Afghanistan felt tremors as earthquake struck 312 km away from Kabul at 10:55 a.m.
EQ of M: 4.2, On: 18/11/2026 10:55:30 IST, Lat: 36.602 N, Long: 71.570 E, Depth: 177 Km, Location: Afghanistan. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/t0XZ5pIw7m— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 18, 2026
Immediately after Afghanistan, Tibet experienced tremors as an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck at 11.02 am. Notably, earlier this morning, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake had hit Tibet at 4.50 am.
EQ of M: 3.6, On: 18/11/2026 11:02:49 IST, Lat: 29.380 N, Long: 94.790 E, Depth: 19 Km, Location: Tibet. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/ncZZWnknK2— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 18, 2026
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