ETV Bharat / state

Two Earthquakes Hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli Within 30 Minutes

Chamoli: Two earthquakes struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday morning, hitting 30 minutes apart, and no damage or casualties were reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the first earthquake, a magnitude 4.1, struck Chamoli at 10:21 am. It occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometres, with the epicentre located around 19 km south of Joshimath.

Exactly half an hour later at 10:52 AM, another earthquake hit Chamoli. This time the magnitude was 2.8 and its epicentre was 24 km south-southwest of Joshimath.

Residents felt a brief jolt, though authorities reported no major damage or casualties. According to the district administration, the situation in Chamoli is normal and no untoward incident was reported following the tremors.

Earlier this morning, tremors were also felt in Imphal as an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck at 7.43 am.