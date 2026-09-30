ETV Bharat / state

Two Dragonfly Species Recorded In Delhi Biodiversity Parks During 2026 Survey

A dragonfly which was spotted in a biodiversity park in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The national capital may be known for its traffic, pollution and high-rise buildings, but its biodiversity parks offer a different picture of the city. Amid the city's trees and vegetation, thousands of smaller organisms play an important role in maintaining its ecological balance.

A recent survey of dragonflies and damselflies across Delhi's seven biodiversity parks has recorded two notable findings. The Yellow-tailed Ashy Skimmer was recorded at the Aravalli Biodiversity Park this year, while the Blue Grass Dart was recorded for the first time at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park.

Two Dragonfly Species Recorded in Delhi Biodiversity Parks During 2026 Survey (ETV Bharat)

The term 'new species' in this context does not mean either species is new to India or to science. Both are already known species. They have been recorded for the first time in the respective biodiversity park's survey records.

The Yellow-tailed Ashy Skimmer was recorded at Yamuna Biodiversity Park last year and at Aravalli Biodiversity Park this year, while the Blue Grass Dart was recorded at Yamuna Biodiversity Park for the first time this year.

The survey was conducted from September 17 to 19 across Delhi's biodiversity parks. Entomologist Mohammad Faizal said the presence and numbers of dragonflies and damselflies can vary from year to year depending on several factors, including weather, rainfall, water availability, humidity and surrounding vegetation.

Therefore, the appearance of a species in one park in one year and another park in a subsequent year is not necessarily unusual.

The Yellow-tailed Ashy Skimmer was recorded at Yamuna Biodiversity Park last year and has now been documented at Aravalli Biodiversity Park.

Two Dragonfly Species Recorded in Delhi Biodiversity Parks During 2026 Survey (ETV Bharat)

Faizal said it would be premature to conclude that the species has shifted its habitat based on only two years of observations. It may have been present at Aravalli earlier but gone undetected during previous surveys. Alternatively, weather and water conditions this year may have created more favourable conditions for the species.

Continued surveys over the coming years will therefore be important. If the species continues to be recorded at Aravalli, researchers may be able to better understand its distribution and habitat preferences in Delhi.