Two Dragonfly Species Recorded In Delhi Biodiversity Parks During 2026 Survey
The term 'new species' in this context does not mean either species is new to India or to science.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The national capital may be known for its traffic, pollution and high-rise buildings, but its biodiversity parks offer a different picture of the city. Amid the city's trees and vegetation, thousands of smaller organisms play an important role in maintaining its ecological balance.
A recent survey of dragonflies and damselflies across Delhi's seven biodiversity parks has recorded two notable findings. The Yellow-tailed Ashy Skimmer was recorded at the Aravalli Biodiversity Park this year, while the Blue Grass Dart was recorded for the first time at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park.
The term 'new species' in this context does not mean either species is new to India or to science. Both are already known species. They have been recorded for the first time in the respective biodiversity park's survey records.
The Yellow-tailed Ashy Skimmer was recorded at Yamuna Biodiversity Park last year and at Aravalli Biodiversity Park this year, while the Blue Grass Dart was recorded at Yamuna Biodiversity Park for the first time this year.
The survey was conducted from September 17 to 19 across Delhi's biodiversity parks. Entomologist Mohammad Faizal said the presence and numbers of dragonflies and damselflies can vary from year to year depending on several factors, including weather, rainfall, water availability, humidity and surrounding vegetation.
Therefore, the appearance of a species in one park in one year and another park in a subsequent year is not necessarily unusual.
The Yellow-tailed Ashy Skimmer was recorded at Yamuna Biodiversity Park last year and has now been documented at Aravalli Biodiversity Park.
Faizal said it would be premature to conclude that the species has shifted its habitat based on only two years of observations. It may have been present at Aravalli earlier but gone undetected during previous surveys. Alternatively, weather and water conditions this year may have created more favourable conditions for the species.
Continued surveys over the coming years will therefore be important. If the species continues to be recorded at Aravalli, researchers may be able to better understand its distribution and habitat preferences in Delhi.
The other important finding was the first survey record of the Blue Grass Dart at Yamuna Biodiversity Park. The park has wetlands and several adjoining natural areas that provide suitable habitats for dragonflies and damselflies. Faizal said that the life cycle of these insects is closely linked to water, as their early stages are spent underwater.
The availability and duration of water, humidity and surrounding vegetation can therefore influence their survival and development. However, a single record does not establish that the Blue Grass Dart has permanently colonised the park. Further monitoring will be required.
Dragonflies are often seen flying around water bodies, but an important part of their life cycle takes place underwater. Their larvae live in water, where they prey on small aquatic organisms before developing into adults. This makes the condition and availability of water bodies important to dragonfly populations.
“Year-to-year fluctuations in the numbers of dragonflies and damselflies are normal. The timing and amount of rainfall, as well as how long water remains after the rains, can directly affect their life cycle. If a small water body dries up quickly, there may be less time for dragonfly larvae to develop. Conversely, if water remains for longer, conditions may become more favourable. This is why the same species can appear in different parks in different years,” Faizal said.
The 2026 survey recorded the highest number of dragonfly and damselfly species at Yamuna Biodiversity Park, with 23 species. Kamla Nehru Ridge recorded 22 species and Aravalli Biodiversity Park 16.
Tughlaqabad recorded 12 species, Neela Hauz 13, Tilpat Valley four and Kalindi 15 species. The figures also show year-to-year fluctuations. Yamuna Biodiversity Park recorded 21 species in 2025, rising to 23 in 2026. In contrast, Kamla Nehru Ridge recorded 26 species in 2025 compared with 22 this year.
Dragonflies also play a role in controlling mosquito and other insect populations. According to Faizal, dragonfly and damselfly larvae prey on mosquito larvae in water. A single larva can consume up to around 40 mosquito larvae in a day. Adult dragonflies also feed on mosquitoes and other small insects and can prey on around 30 to 100 mosquitoes a day, depending on conditions.
Dragonflies are also known for their highly developed vision. Their compound eyes contain a large number of small visual units, which allows them to detect movement quickly.
Faizal said dragonflies have a hunting success rate of around 95% to 97%. Their visual abilities help them track prey while flying and rapidly adjust their direction to capture it.
Dragonflies generally have a more robust body, large eyes that occupy much of the head and wings that remain spread out when at rest. They are also powerful fliers capable of pursuing prey in the air.
Damselflies tend to have slimmer and more delicate bodies, with their eyes positioned separately on either side of the head. Their wings are generally folded over or held behind the body when at rest, and their flight is comparatively lighter.
The Yellow-tailed Ashy Skimmer is relatively larger and more robust, with an ashy or brownish-grey body and a prominent yellow section toward the tail. The Blue Grass Dart is smaller and lighter, with blue coloration more prominent in males.
The Yellow-tailed Ashy Skimmer may be seen around ponds, lakes, wetlands and open water, while the Blue Grass Dart is associated with grassy habitats, smaller wetlands and surrounding vegetation.
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