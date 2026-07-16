ETV Bharat / state

Two Die During Rath Yatra In Odisha's Puri, Cause Not Yet Ascertained

A person who fell unconscious during Rath Yatra being taken to the district headquarters hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Puri: Two persons died during the Rath Yatra in Puri on Thursday after reportedly falling unconscious amid the massive gathering of devotees on the Grand Road.

The individuals were immediately rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Police said the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

As on Thursday evening, around 150 people have been admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital with various health-related complaints during the Rath Yatra. Sources said, a stampede like situation occured at Marichikot Chhaka around 2 pm