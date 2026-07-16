Two Die During Rath Yatra In Odisha's Puri, Cause Not Yet Ascertained
As on Thursday evening, around 150 people have been admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital with various health-related complaints during the Rath Yatra.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST|
Updated : July 16, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Puri: Two persons died during the Rath Yatra in Puri on Thursday after reportedly falling unconscious amid the massive gathering of devotees on the Grand Road.
The individuals were immediately rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Police said the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.
As on Thursday evening, around 150 people have been admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital with various health-related complaints during the Rath Yatra. Sources said, a stampede like situation occured at Marichikot Chhaka around 2 pm
Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, the entire pilgrim city is bedecked with the colours of festivity. Despite incessant rains, devotees, devotion, and dedication have merged on the Badadanda (Grand Road) as the deities step out of the Srimandir to make their annual journey to Mausima, their aunt's house.
While the congregation of devotees continues to swell with each passing moment, some were seen dancing in devotion, some carrying the elderly and children, while others have fixed their eyes on the Singhadwara (Lion's Gate) as the deities danced their way out in the ceremonial Pahandi (procession).
The chariots, as per latest update, have started rolling on the Grand Road amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath'.
Also Read
Rath Yatra 2026 LIVE: Watch Lord Jagannath's Grand Chariot Festival In Puri