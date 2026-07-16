ETV Bharat / state

Two Die During Rath Yatra In Odisha's Puri, Cause Not Yet Ascertained

As on Thursday evening, around 150 people have been admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital with various health-related complaints during the Rath Yatra.

Two persons died during the Rath Yatra in Puri on Thursday after reportedly falling unconscious amid the massive gathering of devotees on the Grand Road.
A person who fell unconscious during Rath Yatra being taken to the district headquarters hospital (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST

|

Updated : July 16, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Puri: Two persons died during the Rath Yatra in Puri on Thursday after reportedly falling unconscious amid the massive gathering of devotees on the Grand Road.

The individuals were immediately rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. Police said the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

As on Thursday evening, around 150 people have been admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital with various health-related complaints during the Rath Yatra. Sources said, a stampede like situation occured at Marichikot Chhaka around 2 pm

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, the entire pilgrim city is bedecked with the colours of festivity. Despite incessant rains, devotees, devotion, and dedication have merged on the Badadanda (Grand Road) as the deities step out of the Srimandir to make their annual journey to Mausima, their aunt's house.

While the congregation of devotees continues to swell with each passing moment, some were seen dancing in devotion, some carrying the elderly and children, while others have fixed their eyes on the Singhadwara (Lion's Gate) as the deities danced their way out in the ceremonial Pahandi (procession).

The chariots, as per latest update, have started rolling on the Grand Road amid chants of 'Jai Jagannath'.

Also Read

Rath Yatra 2026 LIVE: Watch Lord Jagannath's Grand Chariot Festival In Puri

Last Updated : July 16, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST

TAGGED:

DEAD
PURI RATH YATRA
DEATH IN RATH YATRA
RATH YATRA
ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.