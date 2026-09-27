ETV Bharat / state

Two Die After Inhaling Suspected Toxic Chemical Inside Public Toilet In Mumbai

Mumbai: Two men died of suffocation after allegedly inhaling a toxic chemical inside a public toilet in the Ram Mandir area of West Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, civic officials said.

The fire brigade, police, 108 Ambulance services, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (PCB) and civic ward staff rushed to the scene, they said, adding that the deceased have been identified as Prabhakar Dhanivar (24) and Bhavin Desai (18).

According to the information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the major accident took place in a public toilet located near the Mrinaltai Gore flyover in front of the Parsi Panchayat Gate.

"A strong chemical smell suddenly started coming from the public toilet, due to which both Prabhakar and Bhavin, who went to the toilet, suffered severe breathing difficulty and died due to suffocation," a civic official said.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, local citizens rescued the duo and rushed them to the Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. However, both of them died before receiving treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of their death.

Although preliminarily it is believed to be a case of suspected chemical inhalation and suffocation, the exact nature and source of the suspected chemical leak were not immediately known. The police have launched an investigation to ascertain them.